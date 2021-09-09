How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Start time, TV channel, live stream online, date for NFL kickoff game

It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Thursday, September 9 in the 2021 NFL season opener. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. The game will also be available to stream live on Peacock.

The Dallas Cowboys made 28 moves to reach the 53-player roster limit ahead of Thursday’s kickoff game, including cutting quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci. As of now, Cooper Rush is poised to be the backup to Dak Prescott unless the Cowboys bring in an outside quarterback within the next few days. Rush, who played in two games for the Cowboys in 2017, has not made any regular-season appearances since then.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return all 22 starters this season, keeping only 10 newcomers. The reigning Super Bowl champions kept six of their seven draft picks. However, kicker Ryan Succop, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, and offensive linemen Nick Leverett and Earl Watford are still on the reserve/COVID-19 list and exempt from the roster.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida When : Thursday, September 9

: Thursday, September 9 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

