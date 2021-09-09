It’s the Chicago Bears vs LA Rams this Sunday night on NBC in the first regular-season game at SoFi Stadium in front of a crowd, since its grand opening last September. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America. Sunday’s game will also be available via live stream on Peacock.

The LA Rams picked up a new quarterback in the off-season, trading for Matthew Stafford from the Lions in exchange for Jared Goff, two 1st-round picks, and a 3rd-rounder. The Rams finished 10-6 last season and have made the playoffs in three of their four seasons under Sean McVay, including an appearance in the Super Bowl.

The Chicago Bears also have a new starting QB this season after parting ways with 2017 2nd overall pick Mitch Trubisky. In March, the team signed veteran Andy Dalton to a 1-year, $10 million dollar deal and then traded up from pick #20 to #11 in the draft, selecting QB Justin Fields from Ohio State. The Bears finished 8-8 last season and also made the playoffs last season, where they lost at New Orleans in the Wild Card Round.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs LA Rams:

Where : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California When : Sunday, September 12

: Sunday, September 12 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

