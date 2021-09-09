Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Is Tampa the title town?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers open up the 2021 NFL season at Raymond James Stadium as they take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC. Tampa has become the title town as the city has claimed 3 major championships, with the Lightning winning back-to-back Stanley Cups (2020, 2021) and the Bucs winning the Super Bowl in between–all within the last calendar year.

With Tom Brady on their side, the Buccaneers could potentially become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots (2003 and 2004). Brady was the last quarterback to pull off that endeavor which is something that has only been accomplished 8 times in NFL history. See below for the list of repeat Super Bowl winners.

List of all-time repeat Super Bowl Winners:

Packers -1966 and 1967

Dolphins -1972 and 1973

Steelers -1974 and 1975

Steelers -1978 and 1979

49ers – 1988 and 1989

Cowboys -1992 and 1993

Broncos -1997 and 1998

Patriots – 2003 and 2004

Live coverage for tonight’s game begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. The game will also be available to stream live on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch.

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida When : Thursday, September 9

: Thursday, September 9 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

