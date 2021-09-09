2021 NFL Week 1 schedule: Kickoff times, dates, how to watch, TV, live streams, matchups

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, September 9 with the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game.

How to Watch NFL Week 1 Games: TV & Live Streaming

Here’s the full schedule for Week 1 games and how to watch every game on TV or streaming. NFL games can be viewed on FOX, NBC, CBS ESPN and the NFL Network. If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling. View the NFL TV and streaming schedule below.

2021 NFL Week 1 Schedule