Earlier this Summer, Chris Simms released his highly anticipated list of top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits in the number one spot while Buffalo’s Josh Allen ranks second. With the season-opening game just days away, now is the perfect time to revisit this list and find out how the rest of your favorite QBs stack.
Chris Simms’ 2021 Top 40 NFL Quarterback Rankings:
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
|21.
|Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco
|2.
|Josh Allen, Buffalo
|22.
|Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh
|3.
|Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
|23.
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington
|4.
|Deshaun Watson, Houston
|24.
|Taysom Hill, New Orleans
|5.
|Russell Wilson, Seattle
|25.
|Jameis Winston, New Orleans
|6.
|Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
|26.
|Daniel Jones, NY Giants
|7.
|Kyler Murray, Arizona
|27.
|Zach Wilson, NY Jets
|8.
|Matthew Stafford, LA Rams
|28.
|Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville
|9.
|Dak Prescott, Dallas
|29.
|Andy Dalton, Chicago
|10.
|Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
|30.
|Mac Jones, New England
|11.
|Justin Herbert, LA Chargers
|31.
|Jared Goff, Detroit
|12.
|Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee
|32.
|Teddy Bridgewater, Denver
|13.
|Baker Mayfield, Cleveland
|33.
|Drew Lock, Denver
|14.
|Derek Carr, Las Vegas
|34.
|Tua Tagovailoa, Miami
|15.
|Matt Ryan, Atlanta
|35.
|Tyrod Taylor, Houston
|16.
|Kirk Cousins, Minnesota
|36.
|Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas
|17.
|Joe Burrow, Cincinnati
|37.
|Kellen Mond, Minnesota
|18.
|Carson Wentz, Indianapolis
|38.
|Trey Lance, San Francisco
|19.
|Sam Darnold, Carolina
|39.
|Justin Fields, Chicago
|20.
|Cam Newton, New England
|40.
|Case Keenum, Cleveland
