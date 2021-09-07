Earlier this Summer, Chris Simms released his highly anticipated list of top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits in the number one spot while Buffalo’s Josh Allen ranks second. With the season-opening game just days away, now is the perfect time to revisit this list and find out how the rest of your favorite QBs stack.

Chris Simms’ 2021 Top 40 NFL Quarterback Rankings:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 21. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 2. Josh Allen, Buffalo 22. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh 3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay 23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington 4. Deshaun Watson, Houston 24. Taysom Hill, New Orleans 5. Russell Wilson, Seattle 25. Jameis Winston, New Orleans 6. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore 26. Daniel Jones, NY Giants 7. Kyler Murray, Arizona 27. Zach Wilson, NY Jets 8. Matthew Stafford, LA Rams 28. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville 9. Dak Prescott, Dallas 29. Andy Dalton, Chicago 10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay 30. Mac Jones, New England 11. Justin Herbert, LA Chargers 31. Jared Goff, Detroit 12. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee 32. Teddy Bridgewater, Denver 13. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland 33. Drew Lock, Denver 14. Derek Carr, Las Vegas 34. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 15. Matt Ryan, Atlanta 35. Tyrod Taylor, Houston 16. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota 36. Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas 17. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati 37. Kellen Mond, Minnesota 18. Carson Wentz, Indianapolis 38. Trey Lance, San Francisco 19. Sam Darnold, Carolina 39. Justin Fields, Chicago 20. Cam Newton, New England 40. Case Keenum, Cleveland

