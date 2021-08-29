How to watch Browns vs. Falcons: Live stream online, TV channel, kickoff time for NFL preseason game

It’s the Cleveland Browns vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the final 2021 NFL preseason game this Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The game will also be available to stream live on Peacock.

The Cleveland Browns are 2-0 in the preseason, with the team’s most recent 17-13 victory coming over the New York Giants last Sunday afternoon. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rested quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, and the majority of the team’s starters for the second consecutive week. QB Case Keenum and WR KhaDarel Hodge led the team in Sunday’s win. Hodge recorded two receptions for 21 yards and registered a special team’s tackle.

The Falcons are coming off their second straight loss of the preseason after falling 37-17 to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. AJ McCarron, the team’s number two quarterback behind Matt Ryan, suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. As of now, the Falcons’ only other quarterback is Feleipe Franks, an undrafted rookie who played at Arkansas last year after transferring from Florida. Franks was 4-of-9 for 46 yards and an interception on Saturday and 2-of-9 for 16 yards in the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons are likely to sign another quarterback this week.

How to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons preseason game

Where : Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia When : Sunday, August 29

: Sunday, August 29 Start time : 8:00 p.m. ET

: 8:00 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live online: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

