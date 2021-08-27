Notre Dame Football 2021 schedule: Dates, start times, TV, Peacock live stream, how to watch

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 college football season is almost here and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about Notre Dame’s football schedule this fall including start times, dates, opponents, how to watch the Fighting Irish and more.

Notre Dame’s home opener against Toledo on Saturday, September 11 will air exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s newest streaming service. In addition, all Notre Dame home games during the 2021 season will air on Peacock Premium. All home games aside from the matchup against Toledo will air on NBC. More details from the NBC Sports press release:

Notre Dame Football coverage will stream on Peacock Premium. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is widely available across devices, details here. Prior to the Notre Dame-Toledo game, Peacock will offer fans a limited time offer to save on Peacock Premium during football season — details will become available at www.peacocktv.com/notredame on Wednesday, August 11. This year, NBC Sports Group and Notre Dame will kick off their 31st season. NBC Sports Group and the University of Notre Dame began their landmark Notre Dame Football relationship in 1991 and have renewed the partnership numerous times. Peacock previously streamed the 2021 Blue-Gold Game.

Mike Tirico will call the Fighting Irish‘s home games this year alongside Drew Brees, who will make his college football debut as a commentator when Notre Dame takes on Toledo at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 11. Kathryn Tappen will be the sideline reporter for Notre Dame on NBC games this season.

2021 Notre Dame Football Schedule

Date Time (ET) Opponent TV & Live Stream Saturday, Sept. 5 7:30 PM at Florida State ABC Saturday, Sept. 11 2:30 PM vs. Toledo Peacock Saturday, Sept. 18 2:30 PM vs. Purdue NBC, Peacock Saturday, Sept. 25 12:00 PM at Wisconsin FOX Saturday, Oct. 2 2:30 PM vs. Cincinnati NBC, Peacock Saturday, Oct. 9 TBD at Virginia Tech TBD Saturday, Oct. 23 7:30 PM vs. USC NBC, Peacock Saturday, Oct. 30 7:30 PM vs. UNC NBC, Peacock Saturday, Nov. 6 3:30 PM vs. Navy NBC, Peacock Saturday, Nov. 13 TBD at Virginia Tech TBD Saturday, Nov 20 2:30 PM vs. Georgia Tech NBC, Peacock Saturday, Nov 27 TBD at Stanford TBD

All games in bold are home games airing on Peacock and/or NBC.