The 2021 NFL season begins on Thursday, September 9 with a game between the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for the complete 2021 Sunday Night Football schedule. Stream every game live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App, all season long.

2021 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

All games begin at 8:20 p.m. ET