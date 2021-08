How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics: Schedule, TV Channels, Live stream

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Paralympics begin on Tuesday, August 24 through Sunday, September 5. NBCUniversal will not only be providing a record number of 1,200 hours of Paralympic programming but for the first time ever this will include primetime coverage on NBC making this the most accessible Paralympic Games yet.

Over 1,000 hours of Tokyo Paralympic live stream coverage will be available across NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock. See below for the full schedule of events and how to watch.

How to watch the Tokyo Paralympics:

Date Event(s) Time (ET) Network/Streaming Tuesday, Aug. 24 Opening Ceremony 6:55-10 a.m. NBCSN Opening Ceremony 7-10 p.m.* NBCSN Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling 10 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Wednesday, Aug. 25 Swimming, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Swimming, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling 3-9 p.m.* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling, Goalball 8 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Thursday, Aug. 26 Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling 3-9 p.m.* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Rugby, Track Cycling, Goalball 9 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Friday, Aug. 27 Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, Judo 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Triathlon, Track & Field 5:30-9:30 p.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Saturday, Aug. 28 Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby Midnight-3 a.m. NBCSN Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Triathlon, Table Tennis, Rowing 5:30 p.m. -1 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Sunday, Aug. 29 Wheelchair Rugby Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Rowing 1-8:30 a.m. NBCSN Wheelchair Rugby Final 5-7 a.m. NBCSN, Peacock Highlights Show 12-1:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock Lo Mejor de los Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 por Telemundo 2-3 p.m. Telemundo Lo Mejor de los Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 por Telemundo 4-5 p.m. Universo Primetime Highlights Show 7-8 p.m. NBC, Peacock Wheelchair Rugby Final (encore), Wheelchair Tennis, Table Tennis 9 p.m. -3 a.m. NBCSN Monday, Aug. 30 Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball 3-9 p.m.* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling, Sitting Volleyball 9 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Tuesday, Aug. 31 Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling 3-9 p.m.* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling 9 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Wednesday, Sept. 1 Wheelchair Tennis Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Wheelchair Tennis Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball 3-9 p.m.* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Track & Field, Road Cycling, Wheelchair Tennis, Table Tennis 9 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Thursday, Sept. 2 Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Cycling 3-9 p.m.* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Track & Field, Road Cycling, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe 9 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Friday, Sept. 3 Goalball Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Goalball Final, Swimming, Track & Field, Wheelchair Basketball 3-9 p.m.* Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Men’s Sitting Volleyball Team Bronze Medal Match, Track & Field, Wheelchair Tennis, Canoe 10 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Saturday, Sept. 4 Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Final, Sitting Volleyball Final, Track & Field 3-9 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Wheelchair Basketball Final 7-8:45 a.m. NBCSN, Peacock Marathon 5:30-9:30 p.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Peacock Primetime Highlights Show 8-9 p.m. NBC, Peacock Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Final, Women’s Sitting Volleyball Final 9 p.m.-3 a.m. NBCSN Women’s Sitting Volleyball Final 9-11 p.m. NBCSN, Peacock Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Final 11:15 p.m.-1 a.m. NBCSN, Peacock Sunday, Sept. 5 Closing Ceremony 7-9 a.m. NBCSN Lo Mejor de los Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 por Telemundo Noon-1 p.m. Telemundo Lo Mejor de los Paralimpicos Tokyo 2020 por Telemundo 2-3 p.m. Universo Primetime Highlights Show 7-9 p.m. NBC, Peacock Saturday, Sept. 11 Highlights Show 3-5 p.m. NBC, Peacock Sunday, Sept. 12 Highlights Show 1:30-3 p.m. NBC, Peacock

*Indicates an encore

