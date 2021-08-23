When does the 2021 NFL season begin: Kickoff time, TV Channel, live stream for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers game

By Mary OmatigaAug 23, 2021, 8:22 AM EDT
The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 9 with a match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. The game will also be available for live stream on Peacock.

This season marks the debut of an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule. Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games and as a result,  Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

See below for the full week one schedule.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
  • When: Thursday, September 9
  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Stream liveWatch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

2021 NFL Week One Schedule:

Week# Date & Time (ET) Match Up Where to Watch
Week 1 Thursday, September 9, 8:20 pm
Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm
  • FOX
Sunday, September 12, 1:00 pm
  • CBS
Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm
  • FOX
Sunday, September 12, 4:25 pm
  • CBS
Sunday, September 12, 8:20 pm
Monday, September 13, 8:15 pm
  • ESPN/ABC

