Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2021 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 9 with a match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC with Football Night in America. The game will also be available for live stream on Peacock.

This season marks the debut of an enhanced playing structure featuring a 17-game schedule. Every team will play 17 games with one bye week, hosting 10 games and as a result, Super Bowl LVI will take place on February 13, 2022–a week later than normal–at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

See below for the full week one schedule.

RELATED: 2021 NFL schedule – Dates, times, TV channels for every game in all 18 weeks

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida When : Thursday, September 9

: Thursday, September 9 Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live: Watch on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

2021 NFL Week One Schedule:

RELATED: Tom Brady hopes 2021 will be his “best year”

Be sure to follow ProFootballTalk for breaking news, updates, and much more!