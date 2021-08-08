When do the Olympics end? Closing Ceremony time, date, TV, live stream, schedule for Tokyo Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know including the end date, time, Closing Ceremony schedule, live stream and TV info, how to watch and more.

When will the 2020 Tokyo Olympics end?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will come to an end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The final day will also feature competitions including Track & Field, Volleyball, Water Polo, Boxing, Handball and Basketball.

What time does the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan. It will air live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sunday while the primetime Closing Ceremony broadcast will air on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting the Closing Ceremony?

Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host NBC’s primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony for the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan. Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter for the Closing Ceremony while Mike Tirico will open primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET along with Steve Kornacki. The primetime airing of the Closing Ceremony will feature interviews, profiles, a countdown of the top five moments of the games and more. Dwayne Johnson will introduce athletes in the upcoming Paralympics while the Jonas Brothers will debut an Olympics inspired edition of their hit single “Remember This” recounting unforgettable moments of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sunday, August 8 schedule (all times ET)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

TELEMUNDO

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Boxing – Finals

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

“End of Olympics” Programming

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.