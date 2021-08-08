Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channel for Closing Ceremony

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Tokyo Olympics medal count

As of Sunday morning, the United States has 113 total medals including 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze. China is in second place with 88 total medals while the ROC has 71. The USA has the most gold medals with 39, while China has 38.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Olympics schedule today

Sunday, August 8 schedule (Day 16)

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments NBCOlympics.com 11:30 AM Olympic Sports USA coverage NBCOlympics.com USA 1:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime coverage NBCOlympics.com NBC 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments coverage NBCOlympics.com 7:00 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock Peacock 8:00 PM Closing Ceremony NBC Primetime – Closing Ceremony NBCOlympics.com NBC

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

How do I watch the Olympics on TV?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.