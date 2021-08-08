How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Start time, live stream, TV channel, date, schedule

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Closing Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV channel, schedule, how to watch and more.
When is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad began on Friday, July 23 with the Opening Ceremony and will end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Tokyo Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
What time does the Closing Ceremony start?
The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan on Sunday, August 8. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will stream the Closing Ceremony live at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the event while Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter. Mike Tirico and Steve Kornacki will open primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET while the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne Johnson will make appearances.
Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony TV and live stream schedule
Below is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony broadcast schedule via the NBC Sports press release:
|Event
|Start Time
|TV, Live Stream
|Live Coverage
|7:00 a.m. ET
|NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
|Primetime Coverage
|8:00 p.m. ET
|NBC, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App
Tokyo Olympics final day schedule
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 16)
NBC
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tokyo Gold
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Closing Ceremony
USA NETWORK
2 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
“End of Olympics” Programming
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain
GOLF CHANNEL
6 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
TELEMUNDO
5 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
6 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boxing – Finals
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
“End of Olympics” Programming
