How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Start time, live stream, TV channel, date, schedule

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Closing Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV channel, schedule, how to watch and more.

WATCH LIVE: Check out the live Olympics schedule at NBCOlympics.com

When is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad began on Friday, July 23 with the Opening Ceremony and will end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Tokyo Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

What time does the Closing Ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan on Sunday, August 8. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will stream the Closing Ceremony live at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the event while Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter. Mike Tirico and Steve Kornacki will open primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET while the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne Johnson will make appearances.

Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony TV and live stream schedule

Below is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony broadcast schedule via the NBC Sports press release:

Event Start Time TV, Live Stream Live Coverage 7:00 a.m. ET NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App Primetime Coverage 8:00 p.m. ET NBC, NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App

Tokyo Olympics final day schedule

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 16)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

TELEMUNDO

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Boxing – Finals

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

“End of Olympics” Programming

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.