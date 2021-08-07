Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Saturday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Tokyo Olympics medal count

As of Saturday morning, the United States has 108 total medals including 36 gold, 39 silver and 33 bronze. China is in second place with 87 total medals while the ROC has 69. China currently has the most gold medals with 38.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Olympics schedule today

Saturday, August 7 schedule (Day 16)

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV 7:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 7): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA 7:00 AM Basketball Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Slovenia vs Australia NBCOlympics.com USA 7:00 AM Track & Field Session 19: Men’s Javelin Final NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 7:30 AM Soccer Men’s Gold Medal Match: Brazil vs Spain NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 7): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 AM Handball Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs Denmark NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 8:15 AM Volleyball Men’s Gold Medal Match: France vs ROC NBCOlympics.com NBC 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock PEACOCK 11:30 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 7): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com NBC 1:45 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 7): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com USA 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 6:00 PM Track & Field Session 20: Men’s Marathon NBCOlympics.com 7:30 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Tonight Peacock PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (Aug 7) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Olympic Sports CNBC (Aug 7) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:00 PM Volleyball Women’s Bronze Medal Match: KOR vs SRB NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:30 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 7): Part 4 NBCOlympics.com USA 8:30 PM Water Polo Men’s 7th-8th Class.: MNE vs ITA NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Cycling Track: Women’s Omnium, Women’s Sprint & Men’s Keirin Finals NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Handball Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Norway vs. Sweden NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Water Polo Men’s 5th-6th Class.: CRO vs USA NBCOlympics.com CNBC 10:00 PM Rhythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around Final NBCOlympics.com 10:30 PM Basketball Women’s Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/8): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com 12:30 AM Volleyball Women’s Gold Medal Match: BRA vs USA NBCOlympics.com USA 12:40 AM Water Polo Men’s Bronze Medal Game: HUN vs ESP NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Boxing Session 25: Men’s Light (Final), Women’s Light (Final), more NBCOlympics.com 1:30 AM Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 7) NBCOlympics.com NBC 1:30 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 4 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 2:00 AM Handball Women’s Gold Medal Game: ROC vs. France NBCOlympics.com 3:30 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 8): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com USA 3:30 AM Water Polo Men’s Gold Medal Game: GRE vs SRB NBCOlympics.com USA 7:00 AM Ceremony Closing Ceremony NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/8): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 11:30 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 8): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA 1:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 8) NBCOlympics.com NBC 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/8): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 7:00 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Ceremony NBC Primetime (Aug 8) – Closing Ceremony NBCOlympics.com NBC

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

How do I watch the Olympics on TV?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

RELATED: For more on the daily TV schedule including more in-depth event information, click here

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.