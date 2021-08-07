Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Saturday

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.
For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Tokyo Olympics medal count
As of Saturday morning, the United States has 108 total medals including 36 gold, 39 silver and 33 bronze. China is in second place with 87 total medals while the ROC has 69. China currently has the most gold medals with 38.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.
Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Olympics schedule today
Saturday, August 7 schedule (Day 16)
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream
|TV
|7:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 7): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|7:00 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Slovenia vs Australia
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|7:00 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 19: Men’s Javelin Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|7:30 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Gold Medal Match: Brazil vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 7): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs Denmark
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:15 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Gold Medal Match: France vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|11:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 7): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|1:45 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 7): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 20: Men’s Marathon
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Tonight
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Primetime (Aug 7)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|CNBC (Aug 7)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:00 PM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Bronze Medal Match: KOR vs SRB
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 7): Part 4
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|8:30 PM
|Water Polo
|Men’s 7th-8th Class.: MNE vs ITA
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Cycling
|Track: Women’s Omnium, Women’s Sprint & Men’s Keirin Finals
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Handball
|Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Norway vs. Sweden
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Water Polo
|Men’s 5th-6th Class.: CRO vs USA
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|10:00 PM
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Group All-Around Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:30 PM
|Basketball
|Women’s Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/8): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:30 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Gold Medal Match: BRA vs USA
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|12:40 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Bronze Medal Game: HUN vs ESP
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Boxing
|Session 25: Men’s Light (Final), Women’s Light (Final), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 7)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|1:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 4
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|2:00 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Gold Medal Game: ROC vs. France
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 8): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|3:30 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Gold Medal Game: GRE vs SRB
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|7:00 AM
|Ceremony
|Closing Ceremony
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/8): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 8): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|1:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 8)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/8): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Ceremony
|NBC Primetime (Aug 8) – Closing Ceremony
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
How do I watch the Olympics on TV?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
