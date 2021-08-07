Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, channels, dates, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.

For a full streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are live now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

RELATED: Watch live Olympic events right now here

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.

RELATED: Learn more about how to get Peacock here.

Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:

Tuesday, July 20 : Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.

: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia. Wednesday, July 21 : The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.

: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday, July 22 : The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.

: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany. Friday, July 23 : The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.

: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony. Saturday, July 24 : The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.

: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting. Sunday July 25 : The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.

: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France. Monday, July 26: Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final.

Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final. Tuesday, July 27 : The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.

: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event. Wednesday, July 28 : Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.

: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women. Thursday, July 29 : Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final.

: Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final. Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals. Sunday, August 1 : For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.

: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt. Monday, August 2 : Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise.

: Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise. Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.

The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016. Wednesday, August 4 : A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.

: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners. Thursday, August 5 : The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.

: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA. Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, August 7 : The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.

: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal. Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.

What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?

NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?

While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:

Karate

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Baseball (returning event)

Softball (returning event)

Basketball 3×3

Cycling: Freestyle BMX

Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon

To learn more details about this year’s new sports, go to NBCOlympics.com. Plus, check out which Olympic events are on Peacock.

Tokyo Olympics schedule Saturday & Sunday

DAY 15 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, AUGUST 7)

NBC

8 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

10:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain

Golf – Women’s Final Round

Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark

Wrestling – Finals

1:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Track & Field – Women’s 10000m Final

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Women’s High Jump – Final

Women’s 10,000m – Final

Men’s Javelin – Final

Men’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 4x400m – Final

Men’s 4x400m – Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – Argentina vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Australia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark

Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Karate – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals

6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Bronze Medal – Hungary vs. Russian Olympic Committee

3 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Serbia vs. France (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Handball Bronze Medal – Egypt vs. Spain

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Golf – Women’s Final Round

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Final

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain

Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 97kg Final

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6:35 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

TELEMUNDO

5:15 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Boxing – Finals

5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Race Walk – Final

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Boxing – Finals

DAY 16 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 8)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

TELEMUNDO

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Boxing – Finals

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

“End of Olympics” Programming

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.