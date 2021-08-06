Where to watch Olympics live: Schedule, how to stream online, TV channels, Peacock info for Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics are underway right now and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23 while the Closing Ceremony will be on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Continue reading for TV and how to watch information, how to get Peacock, schedules and more.
For a full streaming schedule and to see how to watch Olympic events live right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
How to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV, online
- When: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, August 8, 2021
- Where: Tokyo, Japan
- Where to watch and/or live stream: NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, GOLF Channel as well as Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app (more detailed info schedule by network/stream here)
- Opening Ceremony: Schedule can be found here, how to watch the Primetime Opening Ceremony
How do I get Peacock and what can I watch?
Peacock will stream events including US Men’s Basketball, Gymnastics and Track & Field. Peacock will also launch the always-on Tokyo NOW Channel on July 22 with live shows starting July 24, where you can tune in anytime to catch the latest updates and highlights. Learn more about Peacock here.
Peacock’s Tokyo NOW Channel Schedule
- Tokyo LIVE (6:00 am – 11:00 am): Start your day with our morning show, featuring live look-ins on the hottest athletes and events. Hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.
- Tokyo Gold (11:00 am – 7:00 pm): Tune in for a daily roundup of highlights, recaps, and must-see moments. Hosted by Rich Eisen.
- On Her Turf at the Olympics (7:00 pm – 7:30 pm): Follow the powerful women of Team USA as they gear up for the ultimate competition. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak, Lolo Jones, and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.
- Tokyo Tonight (7:30 pm – 12:00 am ET): Your evening destination for the top global and breaking Olympic news. Hosted by Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne with Jac Collinsworth serving as a contributor.
Click here for the up-to-date schedule and TV listing for the Tokyo Olympics. The schedule below is subject to change. All times are ET unless otherwise noted.
Tokyo Olympics schedule Friday, Saturday & Sunday
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 (DAY 14)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Track & Field Finals
Men’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 400m – Final
Men’s 5000m – Final
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee
USA NETWORK
10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Women’s Field Hockey Final – Netherlands vs. Argentina
Women’s Handball Semifinal – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Cycling – Track Finals
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
2:30 pm. – 5 p.m.
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Final & Semifinals
Karate – Finals
5 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
7:45 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – Argentina vs. Brazil (LIVE)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Men’s Beach Volleyball Bronze Medal – Latvia vs. Qatar (LIVE)
Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Baseball Bronze Medal – Dominican Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)
NBCSN
11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo Semifinal – Spain vs. Serbia
Men’s Table Tennis Team Final – China vs. Germany
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer Final – Sweden vs. Canada
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia
Women’s Beach Volleyball Final – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Artacho del Solar/Clancy (Australia)
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Soccer Final – Sweden vs. Canada
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
5:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Final Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
TELEMUNDO
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Olympics Recap Show
UNIVERSO
11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
Women’s Field Hockey Final – Netherlands vs. Argentina
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 (DAY 15)
NBC
8 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
10:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain
Golf – Women’s Final Round
Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark
Wrestling – Finals
1:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Track & Field – Women’s 10000m Final
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Women’s High Jump – Final
Women’s 10,000m – Final
Men’s Javelin – Final
Men’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 4x400m – Final
Men’s 4x400m – Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain
Diving – Men’s Platform Final
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
USA NETWORK
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – Argentina vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Australia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain
Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark
Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Karate – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Finals
6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo Bronze Medal – Hungary vs. Russian Olympic Committee
3 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Serbia vs. France (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain
Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
5 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Handball Bronze Medal – Egypt vs. Spain
6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Golf – Women’s Final Round
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Final
3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain
Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle 50kg Final
Men’s Freestyle 65kg Final
Men’s Freestyle 97kg Final
9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6:35 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s 10000m Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
TELEMUNDO
5:15 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Boxing – Finals
5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Race Walk – Final
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Boxing – Finals
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 16)
NBC
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tokyo Gold
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Closing Ceremony
USA NETWORK
2 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
“End of Olympics” Programming
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain
GOLF CHANNEL
6 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Closing Ceremony (LIVE)
TELEMUNDO
5 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
6 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia
7 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Boxing – Finals
1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
“End of Olympics” Programming
Daily Tokyo Olympics schedule
DAY -3 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, JULY 20)
NBCSN
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Softball – Japan vs. Australia (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
DAY -2 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 21)
USA
4 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Pregame Show
4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden (LIVE)
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Softball – Mexico vs. Canada (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil
12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. China
2:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Italy
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Softball – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile (LIVE)
5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Zambia (LIVE)
DAY -1 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 22)
USA
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Softball – Italy vs. Australia (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – New Zealand vs. South Korea (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Canada
7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.
Rowing – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden
1:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain (LIVE)
5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Australia (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Honduras vs. Romania (LIVE)
DAY 0 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 23)
NBC
6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Preview Show
7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Opening Ceremony
USA
7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Italy
Softball – U.S. vs. Canada
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)
NBC
9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Archery – Mixed Team Final
Cycling – Men’s Road Race
2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
Swimming Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
USA
2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)
Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)
Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Equestrian – Dressage
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)
NBC
8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
Cycling – Women’s Road Race
12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
Surfing Day 1 Report
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
USA
2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Women’s Team Final
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
Surfing Report Day 1
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
3×3 Basketball
4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Equestrian – Dressage
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
DAY 3 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, JULY 26)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
Triathlon – Women’s Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
USA
2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Team Final
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
Surfing Report Day 2
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Taekwondo – Finals
Judo – Finals
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final
Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals and Finals
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan
5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round
Triathlon – Women’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
DAY 4 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, JULY 27)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 200m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Butterfly
Women’s 200m Individual Medley
Women’s 1500m Freestyle
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Team Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Women’s Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Semifinals
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Softball – Final (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
Equestrian – Team Dressage Final
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final
Softball – Final
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Surfing – Semifinals
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Softball – Final
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
DAY 5 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 28)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Finals
Cycling – Individual Time Trials
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 800m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
Women’s 200m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Freestyle
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal
12:35 am. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
USA
2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Surfing – Finals
Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal
Rowing – Finals
Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals
Judo – Finals
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s First Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
DAY 6 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 29)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Finals
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 200m Breaststroke
Men’s 200m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Individual Medley
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 800m
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Women’s 100m
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
USA
2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final
Shooting – Women’s Trap Final
Judo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina
8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
Archery – Women’s Elimination Round
12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Beach Volleyball
Badminton – Elimination Round
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
Badminton – Elimination Rounds
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France
Rowing – Finals
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals
Men’s Doubles, Final
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s First Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Second Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
DAY 7 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 30)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 100m Butterfly
Women’s 200m Backstroke
Women’s 800m Freestyle
Mixed 4×100 Medley
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Men’s 800m Round One
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One
Men’s 100m Prelims
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16
12:05 – 2 a.m.
Triathlon – Mixed Relay
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying
USA
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil
4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final
Archery – Women’s Individual Final
Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16
Judo – Finals
Boxing – Quarterfinals
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)
8 p.m. -11 p.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 400m Hurdles
Men’s 800m
Women’s 100m Hurdles
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Semifinals
Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel
Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final
Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Women’s Rugby – Semifinals
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Doubles Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Doubles Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Women’s Singles Final
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Second Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Third Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 10000m Final
DAY 8 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 31)
NBC
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Final
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Rugby – Women’s Final
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final
Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Golf – Men’s Third Round Report
Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys
Track & Field – Finals
Mixed 4×400 Relay Final
Women’s 100m Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals
Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final
USA
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)
Women’s Handball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. France
4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (LIVE)
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany
Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil
Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal
Judo – Team Final
Boxing – Semifinals
Weightlifting – Finals
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal
Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (LIVE)
8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Shotput Final
Men’s 400m Qualifying Round
Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
Shooting – Mixed Trap Final
Archery – Men’s Individual Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Final
Archery – Men’s Individual Final
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (LIVE)
Wrestling – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE)
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands
Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final
Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser
Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage
3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
Badminton – Women’s Semifinal
Archery – Men’s Individual Final
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser
Tennis – Women’s Final
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
11:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
12:45 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final
1:45 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Women’s Singles Final
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Women’s Singles Final
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Doubles Final
Mixed Doubles Final
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Men’s Third Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Final Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
Women’s 100m Semifinals
Men’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s 800m Semifinals
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Women’s 100m Final
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (LIVE)
DAY 9 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 1)
NBC
8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
Kamome
Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round
Golf – Men’s Final Round
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals
Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals
7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Diving – Women’s Springboard Final
Track & Field – Semifinals
Men’s 100m
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final
9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals
Men’s 100m Final
Women’s 100m Hurdle Final
Men’s Long Jump Final
Men’s 800m Semifinal
Men’s 400m Semifinal
Women’s 200m Round One
11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy
USA
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (LIVE)
Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China
Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada
4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil
Wrestling – Semifinals
Boxing – Semifinals
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Men’s Long Jump Final
Women’s 1500m Round One
Women’s 200m Round One
12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal
Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (LIVE)
10:30 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)
Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
Golf – Men’s Final Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden
Badminton – Women’s Singles Final
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Doubles Final
Mixed Doubles Final
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Doubles Final
Mixed Doubles Final
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals
Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg
Women’s Freestyle 76 kg
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE)
Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg
Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Men’s Final Round
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Final Round
PEACOCK
4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Floor Exercise
Women’s Vault
Men’s Pommel Horse
Women’s Uneven Bars
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s High Jump Final
Men’s 100m Semifinals
Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals
Women’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s 800m Semifinals
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
Men’s 100m Final
DAY 10 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, AUGUST 2)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round
Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying
Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying
Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE)
Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE)
Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE)
Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)
Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
USA
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – Spain vs. Croatia (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Handball – Spain vs. China
Women’s Weightlifting – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Diving – Springboard Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying
Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)
Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)
Men’s 1500m Round 1 (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey
Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (LIVE)
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal
Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final
Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal
Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 60kg Final
Greco-Roman 130kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final
Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal
Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 67kg
Greco-Roman 77kg
Greco-Roman 87kg
Greco-Roman 97kg
Women’s Freestyle 62kg
Women’s Freestyle 68kg
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Men’s First Round
PEACOCK
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Rings Final
Women’s Floor Exercise
Men’s Vault
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
Women’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Women’s 5000m Final
DAY 11 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, AUGUST 3)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying
Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying
Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m Final
Women’s 200m Final
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final
Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals
8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Boxing – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)
Decathlon (LIVE)
Heptathlon (LIVE)
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE)
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 77kg Final
Greco-Roman 97kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final
Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals
Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 67kg Final
Greco-Roman 87kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final
Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 86kg
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s First Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Parallel Bars
Women’s Balance Beam
Men’s Horizontal Bar
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Men’s Pole Vault Final
Men’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m Final
Women’s 200m Final
DAY 12 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying
Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)
Women’s Steeplechase Final
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s 200m Final
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 1500m Semifinals
Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Triple Jump Final (LIVE)
Men’s Shot Put Final (LIVE)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying
Cycling – Track Finals
Table Tennis – Team Semifinal
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Finals and Semifinals
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final
Men’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Heptathlon
Decathlon
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals
Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal
Baseball – Semifinal
Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 67kg Final
Greco-Roman 87kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 62g Final
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle 53kg
Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 74kg
Men’s Freestyle 86kg
Men’s Freestyle 125kg
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s First Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s Second Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s Decathlon High Jump
Women’s 1500m Semifinals
Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s Decathlon 400m
Men’s 200m Final
DAY 13 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, AUGUST 5)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Finals
Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
Diving – Women’s Platform Final
Track & Field
Men’s 400m – Final
Decathlon
Heptathlon
Men’s 1500m – Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (PT)
Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
Karate – Finals
Boxing – Finals & Semifinals
4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wrestling – Finals
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE)
12:15 am. – 2 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
Handball – Men’s Semifinal
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal
Handball – Men’s Semifinal
12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey – Men’s Final
Baseball – Semifinal
4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (LIVE)
8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Wrestling – Competition
5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Second Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s Third Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1500m Semifinals
Men’s 400m Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s Decathlon 1500m
DAY 14 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, AUGUST 6)
NBC
12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying
Track & Field
Men’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 400m – Final
Men’s 5000m – Final
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)
1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
USA
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)
Handball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Field Hockey – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Cycling – Track Finals
2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Final & Semifinals
Karate – Finals
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
CNBC
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Baseball – Bronze Medal (LIVE)
NBCSN
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal
3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Soccer – Women’s Final
11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal
Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Soccer – Women’s Final
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Competition
5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Final (LIVE)
DAY 15 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, AUGUST 7)
NBC
8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)
10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Golf – Women’s Final Round
1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Track & Field
Women’s High Jump – Final
Women’s 10,000m – Final
Men’s Javelin – Final
Men’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 4x400m – Final
Men’s 4x400m – Final
Diving – Men’s Platform Final
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
USA
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)
Water Polo – Women’s Final (LIVE)
5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Baseball – Final
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Volleyball – Men’s Final
Karate – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Finals
6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
CNBC
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal
Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final
Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal
Cycling – Track Final
7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
Golf – Women’s Final Round
3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon
Basketball – Men’s Final
8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Volleyball – Men’s Final
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
Basketball – Men’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s 10000m Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
DAY 16 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 8)
NBC
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Volleyball – Women’s Final
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tokyo Gold
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Closing Ceremony
USA
2 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
“End of Olympics” Programming
9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Final
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Final
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Baseball – Final
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final
GOLF CHANNEL
6 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
7 a.m.
Closing Ceremony