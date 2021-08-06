Team USA basketball vs. France live stream, TV channel: How to watch Olympics gold medal game, start time

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team USA is one win away from earning its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about tonight’s matchup against France. Keep reading for more information including how to watch the gold medal game, Team USA vs. France start time, TV channel and live streaming options and more.

After losing to France back on July 25 in group play in Tokyo, Team USA has a chance at redemption tonight when they take on the French men’s national team featuring Nicolas Batum and Rudy Gobert. In that late July matchup, France closed the game on a 16-2 run and came from behind to beat Team USA 83-76. The loss was the USA’s first in the Olympics since 2004. In their last game against Australia, Team USA captain Kevin Durant had 23 points, nine rebounds and two steals while Devin Booker had 20 points and Jrue Holiday scored 11 with eight assists and eight rebounds.

The gold medal match between the U.S. men’s basketball team and France will air live in primetime on NBC and Peacock beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6. The game will also be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App. Learn more about how to get Peacock Premium here.

Team USA vs. France basketball time

Date: Friday, August 6

Friday, August 6 Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT)

10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) Location: Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

How to watch Team USA vs. France basketball

TV channel: NBC, Peacock

NBC, Peacock Live stream: NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports App

