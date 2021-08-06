Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Friday

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.
For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Tokyo Olympics medal count
As of Friday morning, the United States has 98 total medals including 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze. China is in second place with 79 total medals while the ROC has 62. China currently has the most gold medals with 36.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.
Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Olympics schedule today
Friday, August 6 schedule (Day 15)
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 6): Part 2
|Peacock
|NBCSN
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 6)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|1:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 21: Women’s Marathon
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 PM
|Golf
|Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 4
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|5:30 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|6:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 6): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Tonight
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Primetime (Men’s Team USA basketball gold medal game, Track & Field, Diving)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|CNBC (Water Polo, Beach Volleyball)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Beach Volleyball, Basketball)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Canoe/Kayak
|Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: M/W K-4 500m, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Water Polo
|Women’s 7th-8th Class.: China vs Canada
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|9:00 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|9:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men’s Bronze Match: LAT (Plavins/Tocs) vs QAT (Cherif/Ahmed)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|9:00 PM
|Diving
|Men’s 10m Platform – Semifinal
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Group All-Around Qualifications – Rotations 1 & 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Water Polo
|Women’s 5th-6th Class.: Netherlands vs Australia
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:30 PM
|Basketball
|Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC, PEACOCK
|10:30 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men’s Gold Match: NOR (Mol A./Sorum C.) vs ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|11:00 PM
|Baseball
|Bronze Medal Game: Dominican Republic vs South Korea
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 7): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|12:30 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Argentina vs Brazil
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|12:40 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Hungary vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 6)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|1:00 AM
|Karate
|Women’s 61+kg & Men’s 75+kg Kumite: All Rounds
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Boxing
|Session 24: Men’s Fly/Middle, Women’s Fly/Welter (Finals)
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:30 AM
|Modern Pentathlon
|Men’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding Show Jumping
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Diving
|Men’s 10m Platform – Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:20 AM
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Individual All-Around Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Cycling
|Track: Men’s Madison Final, Women’s Sprint Prelims, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:00 AM
|Basketball
|Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:30 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Gold Medal Game: Spain vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|4:00 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Egypt vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|5:45 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 7): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|5:45 AM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Men’s Freestyle 65kg & 97kg: Medal Matches
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:45 AM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Repechage (Mat C)
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:45 AM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Repechage (Mat A)
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Baseball
|Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Equestrian
|Jumping Team Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Track & Field
|S19 | Finals: M&W 4×400, W High Jump, W 10K, M 1500; & more
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Live
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Modern Pentathlon
|Men’s Laser-Run Combined
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:30 AM
|Artistic Swimming
|Team – Free Routine (Final)
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:35 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 19: Women’s High Jump Final
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|7:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 7): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|7:00 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Slovenia vs Australia
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|7:00 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 19: Men’s Javelin Final
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|7:30 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Gold Medal Match: Brazil vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 7): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs Denmark
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:15 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Gold Medal Match: France vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
How do I watch the Olympics on TV?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
