Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Friday

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Tokyo Olympics medal count

As of Friday morning, the United States has 98 total medals including 31 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze. China is in second place with 79 total medals while the ROC has 62. China currently has the most gold medals with 36.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Olympics schedule today

Friday, August 6 schedule (Day 15)

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV 11:00 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 6): Part 2 Peacock NBCSN 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock PEACOCK 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 6) NBCOlympics.com NBC 1:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 5:00 PM Track & Field Session 21: Women’s Marathon NBCOlympics.com 5:00 PM Golf Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 4 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 5:30 PM Golf Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 1 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 6:00 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 6): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com USA 7:30 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Tonight Peacock PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (Men’s Team USA basketball gold medal game, Track & Field, Diving) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Olympic Sports CNBC (Water Polo, Beach Volleyball) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Beach Volleyball, Basketball) NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: M/W K-4 500m, more NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Water Polo Women’s 7th-8th Class.: China vs Canada NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 9:00 PM Golf Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 2 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 9:00 PM Beach Volleyball Men’s Bronze Match: LAT (Plavins/Tocs) vs QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 9:00 PM Diving Men’s 10m Platform – Semifinal NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Rhythmic Gymnastics Group All-Around Qualifications – Rotations 1 & 2 NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Water Polo Women’s 5th-6th Class.: Netherlands vs Australia NBCOlympics.com 10:30 PM Basketball Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs United States NBCOlympics.com NBC, PEACOCK 10:30 PM Beach Volleyball Men’s Gold Match: NOR (Mol A./Sorum C.) vs ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 11:00 PM Baseball Bronze Medal Game: Dominican Republic vs South Korea NBCOlympics.com 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com 12:30 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 7): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com USA 12:30 AM Volleyball Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Argentina vs Brazil NBCOlympics.com USA 12:40 AM Water Polo Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Hungary vs ROC NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 6) NBCOlympics.com NBC 1:00 AM Karate Women’s 61+kg & Men’s 75+kg Kumite: All Rounds NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Boxing Session 24: Men’s Fly/Middle, Women’s Fly/Welter (Finals) NBCOlympics.com 1:30 AM Modern Pentathlon Men’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding Show Jumping NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Diving Men’s 10m Platform – Final NBCOlympics.com 2:20 AM Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around Final NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Cycling Track: Men’s Madison Final, Women’s Sprint Prelims, more NBCOlympics.com 3:00 AM Basketball Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 3:30 AM Water Polo Women’s Gold Medal Game: Spain vs United States NBCOlympics.com USA 4:00 AM Handball Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Egypt vs Spain NBCOlympics.com 5:00 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 7): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 5:45 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 7): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 5:45 AM Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Men’s Freestyle 65kg & 97kg: Medal Matches NBCOlympics.com 5:45 AM Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Repechage (Mat C) NBCOlympics.com 5:45 AM Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Repechage (Mat A) NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Baseball Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Equestrian Jumping Team Final NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Track & Field S19 | Finals: M&W 4×400, W High Jump, W 10K, M 1500; & more Peacock PEACOCK 6:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Live Peacock PEACOCK 6:30 AM Modern Pentathlon Men’s Laser-Run Combined NBCOlympics.com 6:30 AM Artistic Swimming Team – Free Routine (Final) NBCOlympics.com 6:35 AM Track & Field Session 19: Women’s High Jump Final Peacock PEACOCK 7:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 7): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA 7:00 AM Basketball Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Slovenia vs Australia NBCOlympics.com USA 7:00 AM Track & Field Session 19: Men’s Javelin Final Peacock PEACOCK 7:30 AM Soccer Men’s Gold Medal Match: Brazil vs Spain NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:00 AM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 7): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 AM Handball Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs Denmark NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/7): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 8:15 AM Volleyball Men’s Gold Medal Match: France vs ROC NBCOlympics.com

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

How do I watch the Olympics on TV?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.