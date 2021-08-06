How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Live stream, TV, start time, channel, date, schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Opening Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV channel, schedule, how to watch and more.

WATCH LIVE: Check out the live Olympics schedule at NBCOlympics.com

When is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad began on Friday, July 23 with the Opening Ceremony and will end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Tokyo Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

RELATED: When do the Tokyo Olympics end?

What time does the Closing Ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan on Sunday, August 8. Peacock, in addition to NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, will stream the Opening Ceremony live at 7:00 a.m. ET. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will host the live morning coverage on Peacock.

RELATED: Learn more about how to get Peacock here

Primetime coverage of the Closing Ceremony will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will host the event while Lewis Johnson will serve as a reporter. Mike Tirico and Steve Kornacki will open primetime coverage at 8:00 p.m. ET while the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne Johnson will make appearances.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Live stream & TV

Below is the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony broadcast schedule via the NBC Sports press release:

Event Start Time TV Live Stream Live Coverage 7:00 a.m. ET Peacock NBCOlympics.com Primetime Coverage 8:00 p.m. ET NBC NBCOlympics.com

Tokyo Olympics final weekend schedule

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 (DAY 14)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Track & Field Finals

Men’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 400m – Final

Men’s 5000m – Final

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

USA NETWORK

10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey Final – Netherlands vs. Argentina

Women’s Handball Semifinal – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling – Track Finals

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

2:30 pm. – 5 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Final & Semifinals

Karate – Finals

5 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

7:45 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – Argentina vs. Brazil (LIVE)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Men’s Beach Volleyball Bronze Medal – Latvia vs. Qatar (LIVE)

Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Baseball Bronze Medal – Dominican Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)

NBCSN

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo Semifinal – Spain vs. Serbia

Men’s Table Tennis Team Final – China vs. Germany

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer Final – Sweden vs. Canada

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia

Women’s Beach Volleyball Final – Ross/Klineman (U.S.) vs. Artacho del Solar/Clancy (Australia)

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Soccer Final – Sweden vs. Canada

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

5:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Final Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

TELEMUNDO

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Olympics Recap Show

UNIVERSO

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Women’s Field Hockey Final – Netherlands vs. Argentina

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 (DAY 15)

NBC

8 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

10:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain

Golf – Women’s Final Round

Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark

Wrestling – Finals

1:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Track & Field – Women’s 10000m Final

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Women’s High Jump – Final

Women’s 10,000m – Final

Men’s Javelin – Final

Men’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 4x400m – Final

Men’s 4x400m – Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – Argentina vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Australia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark

Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Karate – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals

6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo Bronze Medal – Hungary vs. Russian Olympic Committee

3 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Basketball Bronze Medal – Serbia vs. France (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Semifinal – U.S. vs. Serbia

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Handball Bronze Medal – Egypt vs. Spain

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Golf – Women’s Final Round

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Final

3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

Women’s Water Polo Final – U.S. vs. Spain

Men’s Volleyball Final – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s Beach Volleyball Final – Norway vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Men’s Handball Final – France vs. Denmark

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle 50kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 65kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 97kg Final

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6:35 a.m. – 8:55 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

TELEMUNDO

5:15 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Boxing – Finals

5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Race Walk – Final

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Boxing – Finals

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 (DAY 16)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA NETWORK

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Women’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball Final – U.S. vs. France

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball Final – U.S. vs. Japan

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer Final – Brazil vs. Spain

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Closing Ceremony (LIVE)

TELEMUNDO

5 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Bronze Medal – South Korea vs. Serbia

7 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball Final – U.S. vs. Brazil

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Boxing – Finals

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

“End of Olympics” Programming

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.