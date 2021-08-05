When do the Olympics end? Closing Ceremony time, date, TV, live stream, schedule for Tokyo Games

By NBC Sports StaffAug 5, 2021, 9:44 AM EDT
TOPSHOT-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-FEATURE
Getty Images
0 Comments

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to a close and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know including the end date, time, Closing Ceremony schedule, live stream and TV info, how to watch and more.

Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics live here: News, live streams, Closing Ceremony info and more

When will the Tokyo Olympics end?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will come to an end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The final day will also feature competitions including Track & Field, Volleyball, Water Polo, Boxing, Handball and Basketball.

RELATED: Check out the upcoming live Olympics schedule here

What time does the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. local time in Japan. It will air live on Peacock at 7:00 a.m. ET on Sunday while the primetime broadcast will air on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check back later for more TV and live streaming info.

RELATED: Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels

Sunday, August 8 schedule (all times ET)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

 

USA

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final

 

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

 

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball – Final

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

 

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

 

PEACOCK

7 a.m. 

Closing Ceremony

 

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.

More Olympics news

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 11 - Athletics
Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream...
OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, channels, dates, what’s on...
Tokyo 2020 - Opening Ceremony
How to watch Tokyo Olympics on Peacock: Streaming schedule, live events,...