Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Thursday

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.
For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Tokyo Olympics medal count
As of Thursday morning, the United States has 91 total medals including 29 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze. China is in second place with 74 total medals while the ROC has 58. China currently has the most gold medals with 34.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.
Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Olympics schedule today
Thursday, August 5 schedule (Day 14)
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 5)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|1:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:30 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 18: Men’s 50km Walk
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 PM
|Golf
|Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|6:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 5): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|6:30 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Tonight
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Primetime (Aug 5)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|CNBC (Aug 5)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:30 PM
|Canoe/Kayak
|Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: M/W K-4 500m, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 4
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|9:00 PM
|Karate
|Men’s Kata & Women’s 61kg Kumite: Elimination Round
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Bronze Match: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich)
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:20 PM
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 1 of 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:30 PM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Bronze Medal Game: Great Britain vs India
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat A)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat B)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Men’s Free 65kg & 97kg: Elimination (Mat C)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:30 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Gold Match: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs USA (April/Alix)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|11:00 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Round 3, Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|11:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 5)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Semifinal 1: Serbia vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|12:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:40 AM
|Basketball
|Women’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Serbia
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|1:00 AM
|Boxing
|Session 23: Men’s Heavy (Final), Women’s Middle (SF), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s 5th-8th Class. 1: Montenegro vs Croatia
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:30 AM
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Swimming, Fencing Bonus Round, Riding Show Jumping
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:50 AM
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|Individual All-Around Qualifications: Part 2 of 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 6): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|2:00 AM
|Diving
|Men’s 10m Platform – Prelim
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Cycling
|Track: Women’s Madison Final, Men’s Sprint Final, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Semifinal 1: Greece vs Hungary
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:30 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 16: Women’s 20km Walk
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 6): Part 1
|Peacock
|NBCSN
|4:00 AM
|Karate
|Men’s Kata; Women’s 61kg & Men’s 75kg Kumite: Semis/Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Semifinal 1: France vs Sweden
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:30 AM
|Sport Climbing
|Women’s Combined Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Bronze Medal Match: Mexico vs Japan
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|5:15 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 6): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|5:15 AM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 53kg, Men’s Freestyle 74kg & 125kg: Medal Matches
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:20 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Italy vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Equestrian
|Jumping Team Qualification
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Gold Medal Game: Netherlands vs Argentina
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Live
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Modern Pentathlon
|Women’s Laser-Run Combined
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:30 AM
|Artistic Swimming
|Team – Technical Routine (Prelim)
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Gold Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Track & Field
|S17 | Finals: M&W 4x100m, M 5K, W 1500, W 400, W Jav; & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|6:50 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Semifinal 2: Serbia vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 AM
|Basketball
|Women’s Semifinal 2: Japan vs France
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:50 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 17: Women’s Javelin Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Soccer
|Women’s Gold Medal Match: Sweden vs Canada
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|8:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Semifinal 2: Brazil vs South Korea
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Semifinal 2: Norway vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/6): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 6): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
How do I watch the Olympics on TV?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.