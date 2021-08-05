Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, channels, dates, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.

For a full streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are live now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.

Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:

Tuesday, July 20 : Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.

: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia. Wednesday, July 21 : The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.

: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday, July 22 : The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.

: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany. Friday, July 23 : The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.

: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony. Saturday, July 24 : The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.

: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting. Sunday July 25 : The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.

: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France. Monday, July 26: Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final.

Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final. Tuesday, July 27 : The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.

: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event. Wednesday, July 28 : Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.

: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women. Thursday, July 29 : Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final.

: Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final. Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals. Sunday, August 1 : For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.

: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt. Monday, August 2 : Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise.

: Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise. Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.

The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016. Wednesday, August 4 : A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.

: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners. Thursday, August 5 : The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.

: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA. Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, August 7 : The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.

: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal. Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.

What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?

NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?

While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:

Karate

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Baseball (returning event)

Softball (returning event)

Basketball 3×3

Cycling: Freestyle BMX

Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon

To learn more details about this year’s new sports, go to NBCOlympics.com. Plus, check out which Olympic events are on Peacock.

Tokyo Olympics schedule Thursday & Friday

DAY 13 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, AUGUST 5)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Diving – Women’s Platform Final

Track & Field

Men’s 400m – Final

Decathlon

Heptathlon

Men’s 1500m – Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (PT)

Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Karate – Finals

Boxing – Finals & Semifinals

4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE)

12:15 am. – 2 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Final

Baseball – Semifinal

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (LIVE)

8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Second Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s Third Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

DAY 14 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, AUGUST 6)

NBC

12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying

Track & Field

Men’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 400m – Final

Men’s 5000m – Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

USA

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Field Hockey – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Cycling – Track Finals

2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Final & Semifinals

Karate – Finals

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Baseball – Bronze Medal (LIVE)

NBCSN

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal

3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Final

11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Final (LIVE)

Tokyo Olympics schedule this week

DAY 15 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, AUGUST 7)

NBC

8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Track & Field

Women’s High Jump – Final

Women’s 10,000m – Final

Men’s Javelin – Final

Men’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 4x400m – Final

Men’s 4x400m – Final

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

USA

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Women’s Final (LIVE)

5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Baseball – Final

12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

Karate – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals

6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal

Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal

Cycling – Track Final

7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

Basketball – Men’s Final

8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

DAY 16 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 8)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball – Final

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

7 a.m.

Closing Ceremony

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.