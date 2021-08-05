NFL preseason schedule 2021: Dates, times, TV, how to watch, channels for every game

One year after the NFL cancelled the 2020 preseason, the league is set to kick off the 2021 NFL preseason tonight with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. After expanding the regular season to 17 games, the NFL eliminated one week of the preseason for a total of three games for any team not playing in the Hall of Fame Game. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the 2021 NFL preseason schedule including dates, times, national TV channels, matchups and more.

When does the NFL preseason start?

The 2021 NFL preseason kicks off tonight, Thursday, August 5, with the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Week 1 of the preseason kicks off on Thursday, August 12 while the last preseason game will be played on Sunday, August 29.

How to watch the 2021 NFL preseason

Some preseason games will air nationally on networks such as NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. NFL Network will also air a record 23 live preseason games. Games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ home markets that are airing the games locally. NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will also air the August 29 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons. Check out the full NFL preseason schedule below.

2021 NFL preseason schedule

Hall of Fame game

Date Game Time National TV Thursday, Aug 5 Steelers vs. Cowboys 8:00 p.m. Fox

Week 1 preseason schedule

Date Game Time TV Thursday, Aug 5 Washington at Patriots 7:30 p.m. NFL Network Thursday, Aug 5 Steelers at Eagles 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 13 Titans at Falcons 7:00 p.m. Friday, Aug 13 Bills at Lions 7:00 p.m. NFL Network Friday, Aug 13 Cowboys at Cardinals 10:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 14 Dolphins at Bears 1:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 14 Broncos at Vikings 4:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 14 Saints at Ravens 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 14 Browns at Jaguars 7:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 14 Jets at Giants 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 14 Bengals at Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 14 Texans at Packers 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 14 Chiefs at 49ers 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 14 Seahawks at Raiders 9:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 14 Chargers at Rams 10:00 p.m. NFL Network Sunday, Aug 15 Panthers at Colts 1:00 p.m. NFL Network

Week 2 preseason schedule

Date Game Time TV Thursday, Aug 19 Patriots at Eagles 7:30 p.m. NFL Network Friday, Aug 20 Chiefs at Cardinals 8:00 p.m. ESPN Friday, Aug 20 Bengals at Washington 8:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 21 Bills at Bears 1:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 21 Jets at Packers 4:25 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 21 Ravens at Panthers 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 21 Falcons at Dolphins 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 21 Lions at Steelers 7:30 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 21 Titans at Buccaneers 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug 21 Texans at Cowboys 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 21 Colts at Vikings 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 21 Raiders at Rams 10:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 21 Broncos at Seahawks 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug 22 Giants at Browns 1:00 p.m. NFL Network Sunday, Aug 22 49ers at Chargers 7:30 p.m. NFL Network Monday, Aug 23 Jaguars at Saints 8:00 p.m. ESPN

Week 3 preseason schedule

Date Game Time TV Friday, Aug 27 Colts at Lions 7:00 p.m. Friday, Aug 27 Steelers at Panthers 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 27 Eagles at Jets 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 27 Vikings at Chiefs 8:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 28 Packers at Bills 1:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 28 Ravens at Washington 6:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 Bears at Titans 7:00 p.m. NFL Network Saturday, Aug 28 Buccaneers at Texans 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 Cardinals at Saints 8:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 Rams at Broncos 9:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 Chargers at Seahawks 10:00 p.m. NFL Network Sunday, Aug 29 Jaguars at Cowboys 1:00 p.m. NFL Network Sunday, Aug 29 Dolphins at Bengals 4:00 p.m. CBS Sunday, Aug 29 Raiders at 49ers 4:00 p.m. NFL Network Sunday, Aug 29 Patriots at Giants 6:00 p.m. NFL Network Sunday, Aug 29 Browns at Falcons 8:00 p.m. NBC, Peacock

