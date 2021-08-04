Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Wednesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tokyo Olympics medal count

As of Wednesday morning, the United States has 79 total medals including 25 gold, 31 silver and 23 bronze. China is in second place with 70 total medals while the ROC has 53. China currently has the most gold medals with 32.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Olympics schedule today

Wednesday, August 4 schedule (Day 13)

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock PEACOCK 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 4) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:15 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 4): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 1:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 4): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/4): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 5:00 PM Golf Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 2 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 5:30 PM Swimming Men’s 10km Open Water NBCOlympics.com 6:00 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 4): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com USA 6:30 PM Golf Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 1 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 7:30 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Tonight Peacock PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (Aug 4) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Olympic Sports CNBC (Aug 4) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:00 PM Beach Volleyball Women’s Semifinal Match 1: SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich) vs USA (April/Alix) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Skateboarding Men’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Track & Field S14 | Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110mH; & more NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 4): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:10 PM Track & Field Session 14: Women’s High Jump Qualifying A & B NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: W C-1 200m, more NBCOlympics.com 8:40 PM Track & Field Session 14: Heptathlon Long Jump Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com 8:50 PM Track & Field Session 14: Decathlon Discus Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Golf Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 2 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 9:00 PM Karate Women’s Kata & Men’s 67kg Kumite: Elimination Round NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Beach Volleyball Women’s Semifinal, Match 2: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Diving Women’s 10m Platform – Semifinal NBCOlympics.com 9:30 PM Field Hockey Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Germany vs India NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 4): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 53kg, Men’s Free 74kg & 125kg: Elimination (Mat A) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 53kg, Men’s Free 74kg & 125kg: Elimination (Mat B) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 53kg, Men’s Free 74kg & 125kg: Elimination (Mat C) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Track & Field Session 14: Men’s Triple Jump Final NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Table Tennis Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 10:05 PM Track & Field Session 14: Men’s Shot Put Final NBCOlympics.com 11:30 PM Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 4) NBCOlympics.com NBC 11:30 PM Track & Field Session 14: Heptathlon Javelin Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com 11:45 PM Track & Field Session 14: Decathlon Pole Vault Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com 12:00 AM Modern Pentathlon Men’s and Women’s Fencing Ranking Rounds NBCOlympics.com 12:00 AM Volleyball Men’s Semifinal 1: Brazil vs ROC NBCOlympics.com 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com 12:15 AM Basketball Men’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Australia Peacock PEACOCK 1:00 AM Boxing Session 22: Men’s Feather (Final), Women’s Light (SF), more NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Water Polo Women’s 5th-8th Class. 1: China vs Netherlands NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 5): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com USA 2:00 AM Diving Women’s 10m Platform – Final NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Cycling Track: Women’s Keirin Final, Men’s Omnium Points Race, more NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Water Polo Women’s Semifinal 1: ROC vs United States NBCOlympics.com CNBC 3:30 AM Track & Field Session 1: Men’s 20km Walk NBCOlympics.com 3:30 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 4:00 AM Karate Women’s Kata; Women’s 55kg & Men’s 67kg Kumite: Semis/Final NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Soccer Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Australia vs United States NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Handball Men’s Semifinal 1: France vs Egypt NBCOlympics.com 4:30 AM Sport Climbing Men’s Combined Final NBCOlympics.com 5:15 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 5:15 AM Wrestling Women’s 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 57kg & 86kg: Medal Matches NBCOlympics.com 5:20 AM Water Polo Women’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Australia vs Canada NBCOlympics.com 5:40 AM Track & Field S15 | Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 6:00 AM Field Hockey Men’s Gold Medal Game: Australia vs Belgium NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Track & Field Session 15: Women’s Pole Vault Final NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 6:00 AM Baseball Knockout Stage, Game 8: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Live Peacock PEACOCK 6:15 AM Track & Field Session 15: Decathlon Javelin Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 6:30 AM Table Tennis Women’s Team Gold Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Water Polo Women’s Semifinal 2: Spain vs Hungary NBCOlympics.com 7:00 AM Basketball Men’s Semifinal 2: France vs Slovenia NBCOlympics.com 7:00 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:00 AM Volleyball Men’s Semifinal 2: France vs Argentina NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men/Women Semis, Match 3: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Handball Men’s Semifinal 2: Spain vs Denmark NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 9:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men/Women Semis, Match 4: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 10:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 5): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

How do I watch the Olympics on TV?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

