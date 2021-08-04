Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Wednesday

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.
For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Tokyo Olympics medal count
As of Wednesday morning, the United States has 79 total medals including 25 gold, 31 silver and 23 bronze. China is in second place with 70 total medals while the ROC has 53. China currently has the most gold medals with 32.
Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.
Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.
Olympics schedule today
Wednesday, August 4 schedule (Day 13)
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 4)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:15 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 4): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|1:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 4): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/4): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 PM
|Golf
|Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|5:30 PM
|Swimming
|Men’s 10km Open Water
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 4): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|6:30 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Tonight
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Primetime (Aug 4)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|CNBC (Aug 4)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Semifinal Match 1: SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich) vs USA (April/Alix)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Skateboarding
|Men’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Track & Field
|S14 | Finals: M Shot Put, M Triple Jump, M 110mH; & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 4): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:10 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 14: Women’s High Jump Qualifying A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Canoe/Kayak
|Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: W C-1 200m, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:40 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 14: Heptathlon Long Jump Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:50 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 14: Decathlon Discus Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Round 2, Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|9:00 PM
|Karate
|Women’s Kata & Men’s 67kg Kumite: Elimination Round
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Semifinal, Match 2: AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) vs LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka)
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Diving
|Women’s 10m Platform – Semifinal
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:30 PM
|Field Hockey
|Men’s Bronze Medal Game: Germany vs India
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 4): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 53kg, Men’s Free 74kg & 125kg: Elimination (Mat A)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 53kg, Men’s Free 74kg & 125kg: Elimination (Mat B)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 53kg, Men’s Free 74kg & 125kg: Elimination (Mat C)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 14: Men’s Triple Jump Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:05 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 14: Men’s Shot Put Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 4)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|11:30 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 14: Heptathlon Javelin Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:45 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 14: Decathlon Pole Vault Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:00 AM
|Modern Pentathlon
|Men’s and Women’s Fencing Ranking Rounds
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Semifinal 1: Brazil vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:15 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Semifinal 1: United States vs Australia
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|1:00 AM
|Boxing
|Session 22: Men’s Feather (Final), Women’s Light (SF), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s 5th-8th Class. 1: China vs Netherlands
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 5): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|2:00 AM
|Diving
|Women’s 10m Platform – Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Cycling
|Track: Women’s Keirin Final, Men’s Omnium Points Race, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Semifinal 1: ROC vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|3:30 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 1: Men’s 20km Walk
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|4:00 AM
|Karate
|Women’s Kata; Women’s 55kg & Men’s 67kg Kumite: Semis/Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Soccer
|Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Australia vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Semifinal 1: France vs Egypt
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:30 AM
|Sport Climbing
|Men’s Combined Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:15 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 5): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|5:15 AM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 57kg, Men’s Freestyle 57kg & 86kg: Medal Matches
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:20 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s 5th-8th Class. 2: Australia vs Canada
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:40 AM
|Track & Field
|S15 | Finals: W Pole Vault, M 400; Hep 800, Dec 1500, & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Field Hockey
|Men’s Gold Medal Game: Australia vs Belgium
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 15: Women’s Pole Vault Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Baseball
|Knockout Stage, Game 8: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Live
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:15 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 15: Decathlon Javelin Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team Gold Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Semifinal 2: Spain vs Hungary
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Semifinal 2: France vs Slovenia
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 5): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Semifinal 2: France vs Argentina
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men/Women Semis, Match 3: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Semifinal 2: Spain vs Denmark
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/5): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men/Women Semis, Match 4: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 5): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
How do I watch the Olympics on TV?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.