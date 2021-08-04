Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, channels, dates, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?
After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.
Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:
- Tuesday, July 20: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.
- Wednesday, July 21: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.
- Thursday, July 22: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.
- Friday, July 23: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.
- Saturday, July 24: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.
- Sunday July 25: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.
- Monday, July 26: Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final.
- Tuesday, July 27: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.
- Wednesday, July 28: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.
- Thursday, July 29: Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final.
- Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.
- Sunday, August 1: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.
- Monday, August 2: Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise.
- Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.
- Wednesday, August 4: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.
- Thursday, August 5: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.
- Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- Saturday, August 7: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.
- Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.
What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?
NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?
While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:
- Karate
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Baseball (returning event)
- Softball (returning event)
- Basketball 3×3
- Cycling: Freestyle BMX
- Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon
Tokyo Olympics schedule Wednesday & Thursday
DAY 12 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying
Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)
Women’s Steeplechase Final
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s 200m Final
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 1500m Semifinals
Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Triple Jump Final (LIVE)
Men’s Shot Put Final (LIVE)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)
Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying
Cycling – Track Finals
Table Tennis – Team Semifinal
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Finals and Semifinals
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final
Men’s Shot Put Final
Men’s Triple Jump Final
Heptathlon
Decathlon
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying
Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals
Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal
Baseball – Semifinal
Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 67kg Final
Greco-Roman 87kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 62g Final
Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle 53kg
Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 74kg
Men’s Freestyle 86kg
Men’s Freestyle 125kg
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s First Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s Second Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s Decathlon High Jump
Women’s 1500m Semifinals
Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put
Women’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony
Men’s Hammer Throw Final
Women’s Heptathlon 200m
Men’s 800m Final
Men’s Decathlon 400m
Men’s 200m Final
DAY 13 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, AUGUST 5)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
Cycling – Track Finals
Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
Diving – Women’s Platform Final
Track & Field
Men’s 400m – Final
Decathlon
Heptathlon
Men’s 1500m – Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (PT)
Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
Karate – Finals
Boxing – Finals & Semifinals
4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wrestling – Finals
Sport Climbing – Men’s Final
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE)
12:15 am. – 2 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final
Handball – Men’s Semifinal
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal
Handball – Men’s Semifinal
12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Field Hockey – Men’s Final
Baseball – Semifinal
4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (LIVE)
8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Wrestling – Competition
5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
7 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Second Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s Third Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw
Women’s Pole Vault Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 1500m Semifinals
Men’s 400m Final
Women’s Heptathlon 800m
Men’s Decathlon 1500m
Tokyo Olympics schedule this week
DAY 14 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, AUGUST 6)
NBC
12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying
Track & Field
Men’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 4x100m – Final
Women’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 400m – Final
Men’s 5000m – Final
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)
1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
USA
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)
Handball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Field Hockey – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Cycling – Track Finals
2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Final & Semifinals
Karate – Finals
Sport Climbing – Women’s Final
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
CNBC
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Baseball – Bronze Medal (LIVE)
NBCSN
2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal
3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Soccer – Women’s Final
11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal
Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Soccer – Women’s Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final
Basketball – Women’s Semifinal
Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal
11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Soccer – Women’s Final
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Competition
5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 5000m Final
Women’s 400m Final
Women’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Final (LIVE)
DAY 15 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, AUGUST 7)
NBC
8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)
10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Golf – Women’s Final Round
1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Track & Field
Women’s High Jump – Final
Women’s 10,000m – Final
Men’s Javelin – Final
Men’s 1500m – Final
Women’s 4x400m – Final
Men’s 4x400m – Final
Diving – Men’s Platform Final
10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
USA
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)
Water Polo – Women’s Final (LIVE)
5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final
Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Baseball – Final
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Volleyball – Men’s Final
Karate – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Boxing – Finals
6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)
Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)
11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
CNBC
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal
Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final
Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
Handball – Women’s Semifinal
Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal
5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal
Cycling – Track Final
7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Artistic Swimming – Team Final
11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Equestrian – Jumping Final
Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final
Golf – Women’s Final Round
3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s Marathon
Basketball – Men’s Final
8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Handball – Men’s Final
Water Polo – Women’s Final
Volleyball – Men’s Final
12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final
Basketball – Men’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)
9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Wrestling – Competition
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s High Jump Final
Women’s 10000m Final
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Men’s 1500m Final
Women’s 4x400m Relay Final
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final
DAY 16 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 8)
NBC
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Cycling – Track Finals
Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final
Handball – Women’s Final
Water Polo – Men’s Final
Volleyball – Women’s Final
7 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Tokyo Gold
8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Closing Ceremony
USA
2 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Handball – Women’s Final
Track & Field – Men’s Marathon
“End of Olympics” Programming
9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Final
CNBC
2 a.m. – 3 a.m.
Boxing – Finals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Final
3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Baseball – Final
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Soccer – Men’s Final
GOLF CHANNEL
6 a.m. – 12 a.m.
Women’s Final Round
PEACOCK
7 a.m.
Closing Ceremony
