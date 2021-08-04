How to watch Tokyo Olympics on Peacock: Streaming schedule, live events, times, dates

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about how to watch the Olympic Games on Peacock. Keep reading to find out how to get Peacock, the schedule of events including dates and times for Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics, Track and Field, Team USA Men’s Basketball and more.

Follow the Olympics live: For a full streaming and TV schedule and to see how to watch every Olympic event live right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page here.

How do I get Peacock and how can I watch it? How much is it?

Peacock is available for free which is where you can enjoy the majority of Peacock’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics programming. In addition to the free plan, there’s also Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. You can upgrade to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month to unlock every movie, every episode, every season, live sports and more, or Peacock Premium Plus for an additional $5.00/month to watch without ads.

CLICK HERE to get Peacock now!

Peacock is available on platforms and devices such as Android and iOS mobile devices and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, PS5, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Xfinity and more.

What Olympic Events will be on Peacock?

Peacock will stream major events including Men’s and Women’s Gymnastics and Track and Field on their channels. You can upgrade to Peacock Premium to stream Team USA Men’s Basketball games, as well as watch select replays including the Opening Ceremony. Learn more about Peacock here.

RELATED: How to Watch the Tokyo Olympics: TV & Streaming Schedule

Peacock also has original series, documentaries, and specials such as For Ball and Country, The Greatest Race, The ’96 Effect, Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts, Tokyo Dreams Live On and My Pursuit. Plus, check out the always-on Tokyo NOW Channel featuring four original shows covering the Olympic Games:

Peacock’s Tokyo NOW Channel Schedule

Tokyo LIVE (6:00 am – 11:00 am): Start your day with our morning show, featuring live look-ins on the hottest athletes and events. Hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

(6:00 am – 11:00 am): Tokyo Gold (11:00 am – 7:00 pm): Tune in for a daily roundup of highlights, recaps, and must-see moments. Hosted by Rich Eisen.

(11:00 am – 7:00 pm): Tune in for a daily roundup of highlights, recaps, and must-see moments. Hosted by On Her Turf at the Olympics (7:00 pm – 7:30 pm): Follow the powerful women of Team USA as Lindsay Czarniak , Lolo Jones , and MJ Acosta-Ruiz. Follow On Her Turf’s day-by-day guide to the Olympics here. they gear up for the ultimate competition. Hosted by, and

(7:00 pm – 7:30 pm): Tokyo Tonight (7:30 pm – 12:00 am ET): Your evening destination for the top global and breaking Olympic news. Hosted by Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne with Jac Collinsworth serving as a contributor.

More from On Her Turf: Simone Biles’ coach on if (and when) she will compete Yurchenko double pike

Tokyo Olympics on Peacock live schedule

*All times ET- Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern time. Schedule including dates and times subject to change.

Saturday, July 24 streams

6:30 a.m.: Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying

8:45 a.m.: Men’s Volleyball – United States vs. France (preliminary match)

Sunday, July 25 streams

2:10 a.m.: Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying

8:00 a.m.: Men’s basketball, United States vs. France*

8:25 a.m.: Women’s 3×3 Basketball – USA vs. ROC

9:00 a.m.: Men’s Beach Volleyball – USA (Bourne/Gibb) vs. ITA (Carambula/Rossi)

Monday, July 26 streams

6:00 a.m.: Men’s Gymnastics Team Final

Tuesday, July 27 streams

6:45 a.m.: Women’s Gymnastics Team Final

Wednesday, July 28 streams

12:40 a.m.: Men’s basketball, United States vs. Iran*

6:15 a.m.: Men’s Gymnastics All-Around

Thursday, July 29 streams

6:50 a.m.: Women’s Gymnastics All-Around

Friday, July 30 streams

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Women’s 5,000m Round 1, Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round, Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 10,000m Final)

Saturday, July 31 streams

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round, Women’s 100m Semifinals, Men’s 100m Round 1, Men’s Discus Throw Final, Women’s 800m Semifinals, Mixed 4x400m Relay Final, Women’s 100m Final)

8:00 a.m.: Men’s basketball, United States vs. Czech Republic*

Sunday, August 1 streams

4:00 a.m.: Gymnastic Events Finals (Men’s Floor Exercise, Women’s Vault, Men’s Pommel Horse, Women’s Uneven Bars)

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Men’s High Jump Final, Men’s 100m Semifinals, Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals, Women’s Triple Jump Final, Men’s 800m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s 100m Final)

Monday, August 2 streams

4:00 a.m.: Gymnastic Events Final (Men’s Rings Final, Women’s Floor Exercise, Men’s Vault)

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round, Women’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s Discus Throw Final, Men’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals, Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase Final, Women’s 5,000m Final)

Tuesday, August 3 streams

12:40 a.m.: Men’s basketball, United States vs. Spain*

4:00 a.m.: Gymnastic Events Final (Men’s Parallel Bars, Women’s Balance Beam, Men’s Horizontal Bar)

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1, Men’s Shot Put Qualifying, Men’s Pole Vault Final, Men’s 5,000m Round 1, Women’s Hammer Throw Final, Men’s 200m Semifinals, Women’s 800m Final, Women’s 200m final)

Wednesday, August 4 streams

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Men’s Decathlon High Jump, Women’s 1500m Semifinals, Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put, Women’s 400m Semifinals, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s Hammer Throw Final, Women’s Heptathlon 200m, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Victory Ceremony, Men’s 800m Final, Men’s Decathlon 400m, Men’s 200m Final)

Thursday, August 5 streams

12:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball, United States vs. Australia*

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw, Women’s Pole Vault Final, Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 1500m Semifinals, Men’s 400m Final, Women’s Heptathlon 800m, Men’s Decathlon 1500m)

Friday, August 6 streams

6:50 a.m.: Track and Field (Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1, Women’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 5000m Final, Women’s 400m Final, Women’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final, Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final)

Saturday, August 7 streams

6:00 a.m.: Track and Field (Women’s High Jump Final, Women’s 10,000m Final, Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s 1500m Final, Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final, Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final)

Sunday, August 8 streams

7:00 a.m.: Closing Ceremony

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock. For a full streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are live now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.