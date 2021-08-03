Olympics schedule today: Live streams, how to watch online, start times, TV channels for Tokyo Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch everything. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule resources

Tokyo Olympics schedule today

Day 11: Monday, August 2 live streams

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock PEACOCK 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 2) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:15 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 2): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA 1:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel News NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 1:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 2): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/2): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 7:30 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Tonight Peacock PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (Aug 2) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Golf Live from the Olympics NBCOlympics.com GOLF 8:00 PM Olympic Sports CNBC (Aug 2) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:00 PM Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 1: GER (Ludwig/Kozuch) vs USA (April/Alix) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 1: Canada vs ROC NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Track & Field S10 | Finals: M 400mH, W Long Jump; Rnd 1s: M 200m; & more NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Track & Field Session 10: Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A & B NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 2): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:20 PM Track & Field Session 10: Women’s Javelin Qualifying A & B NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: W K-1 200m, more NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Handball Men’s Quarterfinal 1: France vs Bahrain NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 2: BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) vs SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich) NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal 1: Slovenia vs Germany NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Diving Men’s 3m Springboard – Semifinal NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Table Tennis Women’s Team Quarterfinal 3 NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinal 3 NBCOlympics.com 9:30 PM Field Hockey Men’s Semifinal 1: India vs Belgium NBCOlympics.com 9:50 PM Track & Field Session 10: Women’s Long Jump Final NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 2): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 10:00 PM Boxing Session 19: Women’s Feather (Final), Men’s Heavy (SF), more NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Elimination (Mat A) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Elimination (Mat B) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Elimination (Mat C) NBCOlympics.com 11:00 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 2): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com USA 11:15 PM Sailing Men’s Finn, Mixed Nacra 17 Medal Races NBCOlympics.com 11:30 PM Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 2) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:00 AM Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Japan vs Brazil NBCOlympics.com 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/3): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com 12:15 AM Handball Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Sweden vs Spain NBCOlympics.com 12:40 AM Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs United States Peacock PEACOCK 12:50 AM Weightlifting Men’s 109kg: Group B NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Canada vs United States NBCOlympics.com USA 1:30 AM Table Tennis Women’s Team Quarterfinal 4 NBCOlympics.com 1:30 AM Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinal 4 NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Diving Men’s 3m Springboard – Final NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Cycling Track: Women’s Team Pursuit & Men’s Team Sprint Finals, more NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs China NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Soccer Men’s Semifinal – Mexico vs Brazil NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 4:00 AM Boxing Session 20: Men’s Welter (Final), Women’s Light (QF), more NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Italy vs Argentina NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Handball Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Denmark vs Norway NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Sport Climbing Men’s Combined Qualification NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Gymnastics Event Finals: M Parallel Bars, W Balance Beam, M High Bar Peacock PEACOCK 4:00 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 3): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 4:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Live Peacock PEACOCK 4:15 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 3): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com USA 4:20 AM Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Italy vs France NBCOlympics.com 5:15 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 3): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 5:15 AM Wrestling Women’s 68kg, Greco-Roman 77kg & 97kg: Medal Matches NBCOlympics.com 5:20 AM Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Netherlands vs Hungary NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Equestrian Jumping Individual Qualification NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Field Hockey Men’s Semifinal 2: Australia vs Germany NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Track & Field S11 | Finals: M Pole Vault, W Hammer, W 800m, W 200m; & more Peacock PEACOCK 6:00 AM Baseball Knockout Stage, Game 5: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 6:15 AM Track & Field Session 11: Men’s Shot Put Qualifying A & B Peacock PEACOCK 6:20 AM Track & Field Session 11: Men’s Pole Vault Final Peacock PEACOCK 6:30 AM Artistic Swimming Duet: Technical Routine (Prelim) NBCOlympics.com 6:30 AM Table Tennis Men’s Team Quarterfinal 4 NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Weightlifting Men’s 109kg: Group A NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Water Polo Women’s Quarterfinal 4: Australia vs ROC NBCOlympics.com 7:00 AM Soccer Men’s Semifinal – Japan vs Spain NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 7:35 AM Track & Field Session 11: Women’s Hammer Final Peacock PEACOCK 7:45 AM Handball Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Germany vs Egypt NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 3: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs CAN (Bansley/Brandie) NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Basketball Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Australia vs Argentina NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/3): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 8:30 AM Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Poland vs France NBCOlympics.com 9:00 AM Beach Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 4: CAN (Pavan/Melissa) vs AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy) NBCOlympics.com

When are the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

RELATED: Day 11: What to watch Monday night, Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

What TV channel is the Olympics on?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock

RELATED: For more on the daily TV schedule including more in-depth event information, click here

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.