Olympics schedule today: Live streams, how to watch online, start times, TV channels for Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch everything. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Tokyo Olympics schedule today
- Live streams available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App
- Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule
Day 11: Monday, August 2 live streams
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 2)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:15 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 2): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|1:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel News
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|1:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 2): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/2): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Tonight
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Primetime (Aug 2)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Golf
|Live from the Olympics
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|CNBC (Aug 2)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 1: GER (Ludwig/Kozuch) vs USA (April/Alix)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 1: Canada vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Track & Field
|S10 | Finals: M 400mH, W Long Jump; Rnd 1s: M 200m; & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 10: Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 2): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:20 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 10: Women’s Javelin Qualifying A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Canoe/Kayak
|Canoe/Kayak Sprint Finals: W K-1 200m, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Handball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 1: France vs Bahrain
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 2: BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) vs SUI (Verge-Depre, A./Heidrich)
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Basketball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 1: Slovenia vs Germany
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Diving
|Men’s 3m Springboard – Semifinal
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team Quarterfinal 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Quarterfinal 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:30 PM
|Field Hockey
|Men’s Semifinal 1: India vs Belgium
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:50 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 10: Women’s Long Jump Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 2): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|10:00 PM
|Boxing
|Session 19: Women’s Feather (Final), Men’s Heavy (SF), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Elimination (Mat A)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Elimination (Mat B)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Elimination (Mat C)
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 2): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|11:15 PM
|Sailing
|Men’s Finn, Mixed Nacra 17 Medal Races
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 2)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Japan vs Brazil
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/3): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:15 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Sweden vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:40 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs United States
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|12:50 AM
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 109kg: Group B
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Canada vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|1:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team Quarterfinal 4
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Quarterfinal 4
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Diving
|Men’s 3m Springboard – Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Cycling
|Track: Women’s Team Pursuit & Men’s Team Sprint Finals, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Spain vs China
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Semifinal – Mexico vs Brazil
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|4:00 AM
|Boxing
|Session 20: Men’s Welter (Final), Women’s Light (QF), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Italy vs Argentina
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Denmark vs Norway
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Sport Climbing
|Men’s Combined Qualification
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Gymnastics
|Event Finals: M Parallel Bars, W Balance Beam, M High Bar
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|4:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 3): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|4:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Live
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|4:15 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 3): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|4:20 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Italy vs France
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:15 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 3): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|5:15 AM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 68kg, Greco-Roman 77kg & 97kg: Medal Matches
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:20 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Netherlands vs Hungary
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Equestrian
|Jumping Individual Qualification
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Field Hockey
|Men’s Semifinal 2: Australia vs Germany
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Track & Field
|S11 | Finals: M Pole Vault, W Hammer, W 800m, W 200m; & more
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Baseball
|Knockout Stage, Game 5: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:15 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 11: Men’s Shot Put Qualifying A & B
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:20 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 11: Men’s Pole Vault Final
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Artistic Swimming
|Duet: Technical Routine (Prelim)
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Quarterfinal 4
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 109kg: Group A
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Water Polo
|Women’s Quarterfinal 4: Australia vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Semifinal – Japan vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|7:35 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 11: Women’s Hammer Final
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|7:45 AM
|Handball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Germany vs Egypt
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 3: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs CAN (Bansley/Brandie)
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Australia vs Argentina
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/3): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 AM
|Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Poland vs France
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 4: CAN (Pavan/Melissa) vs AUS (Artacho Del Solar/Clancy)
|NBCOlympics.com
When are the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
What TV channel is the Olympics on?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock
Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.