Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Tuesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Tokyo Olympics medal count

As of Tuesday morning, the United States has 73 total medals including 24 gold, 28 silver and 21 bronze. China is in second place with 69 total medals while ROC has 52. China currently has the most gold medals with 32.

Follow NBCOlympics.com’s Tokyo medal count, race and tracker for more up-to-date information.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options

Note: Live streams are available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App. Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule.

Olympics schedule today

Tuesday, August 3 schedule (Day 12)

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV Channel 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock PEACOCK 11:30 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 3): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (Aug 3) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 3): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 1:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 3): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/3): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 5:00 PM Golf Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 1 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 5:30 PM Swimming Women’s 10km Open Water NBCOlympics.com 6:00 PM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 3): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com USA 6:30 PM Golf Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 1 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 7:30 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Tonight Peacock PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (Aug 3) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 1: ROC (Leshukov/Semenov) vs NOR (Mol A./Sorum C.) NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Olympic Sports CNBC (Aug 3) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:00 PM Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 1: South Korea vs Turkey NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Skateboarding Women’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Track & Field S12 | Final: W 400m Hurdles; Semis: M 110mH; Hep, Dec & more NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 3): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:05 PM Track & Field Session 12: Men’s Javelin Qualifying A & B NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Handball Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Montenegro vs. ROC NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Canoe/Kayak Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: W C-1 200m, more NBCOlympics.com 8:55 PM Track & Field Session 12: Decathlon Long Jump Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 2: LAT (Plavins/Tocs) vs BRA (Alison/Alvaro Filho) NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Golf Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 2 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 9:00 PM Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal 1: China vs Serbia NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Table Tennis Women’s Team Semifinal 2 NBCOlympics.com 9:30 PM Field Hockey Women’s Semifinal 1: Netherlands vs Great Britain NBCOlympics.com 9:35 PM Track & Field Session 12: Heptathlon High Jump Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 3): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 57kg, Men’s Free 57kg & 86kg: Elimination (Mat A) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 57kg, Men’s Free 57kg & 86kg: Elimination (Mat B) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Wrestling Women’s 57kg, Men’s Free 57kg & 86kg: Elimination (Mat C) NBCOlympics.com 10:40 PM Track & Field Session 12: Decathlon Shot Put Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com 11:00 PM Baseball Knockout Stage, Game 6: USA vs. TBD NBCOlympics.com 11:30 PM Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 3) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:00 AM Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Dominican Republic vs United States NBCOlympics.com 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/4): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com 12:15 AM Handball Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Norway vs. Hungary NBCOlympics.com 12:40 AM Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs United States NBCOlympics.com USA 12:50 AM Weightlifting Men’s +109kg: Group B NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Boxing Session 21: Men’s Light Heavy (Final), Women’s Fly (SF), more NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinal 1: United States vs Spain NBCOlympics.com 1:30 AM Sailing Sailing: Men’s & Women’s 470 Medal Races NBCOlympics.com 1:30 AM Table Tennis Men’s Team Semifinal 1 NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Diving Women’s 10m Platform – Prelim NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 4): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com USA 2:30 AM Cycling Track: Men’s Team Pursuit Finals, Men’s Sprint Prelims, more NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Greece vs Montenegro NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Serbia vs Italy NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Handball Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Sweden vs. South Korea NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Sport Climbing Women’s Combined Qualification NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (Aug 4): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 4:20 AM Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Japan vs Belgium NBCOlympics.com 5:15 AM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (Aug 4): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 5:15 AM Wrestling Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Medal Matches NBCOlympics.com 5:20 AM Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Italy vs Serbia NBCOlympics.com 5:30 AM Track & Field S13 | Finals: M 200m, M 800m, W Steeple, M Hammer; & more NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 5:30 AM Track & Field Session 13: Decathlon High Jump Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 6:00 AM Equestrian Jumping Individual Final NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Field Hockey Women’s Semifinal 2: Argentina vs India NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Baseball Knockout Stage, Game 7: South Korea vs. Japan NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Live Peacock PEACOCK 6:05 AM Track & Field Session 13: Heptathlon Shot Put Groups A & B NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 6:30 AM Artistic Swimming Duet – Free Routine (Final) NBCOlympics.com 6:30 AM Table Tennis Men’s Team Semifinal 2 NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Weightlifting Men’s +109kg: Group A NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Water Polo Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Hungary vs Croatia NBCOlympics.com 7:15 AM Track & Field Session 13: Men’s Hammer Final NBCOlympics.com PEACOCK 7:45 AM Handball Women’s Quarterfinal 4: France vs. Netherlands NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 3: GER (Thole J./Wickler) vs ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Basketball Women’s Quarterfinal 4: Spain vs France NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (8/4): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 8:30 AM Volleyball Women’s Quarterfinal 4: Brazil vs ROC NBCOlympics.com 9:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men’s Quarterfinal 4: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs ITA (Nicolai/Lupo) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (Aug 4): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

How do I watch the Olympics on TV?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock

RELATED: For more on the daily TV schedule including more in-depth event information, click here

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.