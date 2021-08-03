Olympics live schedule: Today’s events, how to watch online, stream start times, TV channels for Tuesday

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch and live stream every event. Keep reading to find the Olympics live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, live events, medals count, TV channels, streaming links and more.
Tokyo Olympics medal count
As of Tuesday morning, the United States has 73 total medals including 24 gold, 28 silver and 21 bronze. China is in second place with 69 total medals while ROC has 52. China currently has the most gold medals with 32.
Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule options
Olympics schedule today
Tuesday, August 3 schedule (Day 12)
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream
|TV Channel
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|11:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 3): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (Aug 3)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 3): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|1:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 3): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/3): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 PM
|Golf
|Live from the Olympics: Women’s Round 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|5:30 PM
|Swimming
|Women’s 10km Open Water
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 3): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|6:30 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Tonight
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Primetime (Aug 3)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 1: ROC (Leshukov/Semenov) vs NOR (Mol A./Sorum C.)
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|CNBC (Aug 3)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:00 PM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 1: South Korea vs Turkey
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Skateboarding
|Women’s Park Skateboarding: Qualification & Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Track & Field
|S12 | Final: W 400m Hurdles; Semis: M 110mH; Hep, Dec & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 3): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:05 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 12: Men’s Javelin Qualifying A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Handball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 1: Montenegro vs. ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Canoe/Kayak
|Canoe/Kayak Sprint Heats & Quarterfinals: W C-1 200m, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:55 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 12: Decathlon Long Jump Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 2: LAT (Plavins/Tocs) vs BRA (Alison/Alvaro Filho)
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Golf
|Women’s Golf Round 1, Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|9:00 PM
|Basketball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 1: China vs Serbia
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Team Semifinal 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:30 PM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Semifinal 1: Netherlands vs Great Britain
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:35 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 12: Heptathlon High Jump Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 3): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 57kg, Men’s Free 57kg & 86kg: Elimination (Mat A)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 57kg, Men’s Free 57kg & 86kg: Elimination (Mat B)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 57kg, Men’s Free 57kg & 86kg: Elimination (Mat C)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:40 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 12: Decathlon Shot Put Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:00 PM
|Baseball
|Knockout Stage, Game 6: USA vs. TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (Aug 3)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Dominican Republic vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/4): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:15 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Norway vs. Hungary
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:40 AM
|Basketball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 2: Australia vs United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|12:50 AM
|Weightlifting
|Men’s +109kg: Group B
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Boxing
|Session 21: Men’s Light Heavy (Final), Women’s Fly (SF), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Quarterfinal 1: United States vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:30 AM
|Sailing
|Sailing: Men’s & Women’s 470 Medal Races
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Semifinal 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Diving
|Women’s 10m Platform – Prelim
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 4): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|2:30 AM
|Cycling
|Track: Men’s Team Pursuit Finals, Men’s Sprint Prelims, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Quarterfinal 2: Greece vs Montenegro
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Serbia vs Italy
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Sweden vs. South Korea
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Sport Climbing
|Women’s Combined Qualification
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (Aug 4): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|4:20 AM
|Basketball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 3: Japan vs Belgium
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:15 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (Aug 4): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|5:15 AM
|Wrestling
|Women’s 62kg, Greco-Roman 67kg & 87kg: Medal Matches
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:20 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Quarterfinal 3: Italy vs Serbia
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:30 AM
|Track & Field
|S13 | Finals: M 200m, M 800m, W Steeple, M Hammer; & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|5:30 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 13: Decathlon High Jump Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|6:00 AM
|Equestrian
|Jumping Individual Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Semifinal 2: Argentina vs India
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Baseball
|Knockout Stage, Game 7: South Korea vs. Japan
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Live
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:05 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 13: Heptathlon Shot Put Groups A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Artistic Swimming
|Duet – Free Routine (Final)
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Team Semifinal 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Weightlifting
|Men’s +109kg: Group A
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Quarterfinal 4: Hungary vs Croatia
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:15 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 13: Men’s Hammer Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|PEACOCK
|7:45 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 4: France vs. Netherlands
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 3: GER (Thole J./Wickler) vs ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy)
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Basketball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 4: Spain vs France
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (8/4): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Quarterfinal 4: Brazil vs ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men’s Quarterfinal 4: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs ITA (Nicolai/Lupo)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (Aug 4): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
How do I watch the Olympics on TV?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock
