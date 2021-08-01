Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, channels, dates, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.

For a full streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are live now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.

Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:

Tuesday, July 20 : Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.

: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia. Wednesday, July 21 : The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.

: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday, July 22 : The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.

: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany. Friday, July 23 : The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.

: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony. Saturday, July 24 : The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.

: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting. Sunday July 25 : The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.

: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France. Monday, July 26: Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final.

Katie Ledecky potentially has her first chance at a medal in Tokyo with the women’s 400m freestyle final. Tuesday, July 27 : The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.

: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event. Wednesday, July 28 : Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.

: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women. Thursday, July 29 : Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final.

: Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final. Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals. Sunday, August 1 : For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.

: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt. Monday, August 2 : Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise.

: Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise. Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.

The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016. Wednesday, August 4 : A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.

: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners. Thursday, August 5 : The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.

: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA. Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, August 7 : The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.

: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal. Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.

What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?

NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?

While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:

Karate

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Baseball (returning event)

Softball (returning event)

Basketball 3×3

Cycling: Freestyle BMX

Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon

To learn more details about this year’s new sports, go to NBCOlympics.com. Plus, check out which Olympic events are on Peacock.

Tokyo Olympics schedule Sunday & Monday

DAY 9 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 1)

NBC

8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Kamome

Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round

Golf – Men’s Final Round

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final

Track & Field – Semifinals

Men’s 100m

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals

Men’s 100m Final

Women’s 100m Hurdle Final

Men’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinal

Men’s 400m Semifinal

Women’s 200m Round One

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy

USA

2 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China

Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada

4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil

Wrestling – Semifinals

Boxing – Semifinals

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 1500m Round One

Women’s 200m Round One

12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal

Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (LIVE)

10:30 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Golf – Men’s Final Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals

Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg

Women’s Freestyle 76 kg

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE)

Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg

Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Final Round

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Final Round

PEACOCK

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Floor Exercise

Women’s Vault

Men’s Pommel Horse

Women’s Uneven Bars

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 100m Final

DAY 10 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, AUGUST 2)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals

Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying

Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE)

Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE)

Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE)

Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

USA

4 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Spain vs. Croatia (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Handball – Spain vs. China

Women’s Weightlifting – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Diving – Springboard Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying

Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 1500m Round 1 (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey

Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 60kg Final

Greco-Roman 130kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final

Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal

Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg

Greco-Roman 77kg

Greco-Roman 87kg

Greco-Roman 97kg

Women’s Freestyle 62kg

Women’s Freestyle 68kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s First Round

PEACOCK

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Rings Final

Women’s Floor Exercise

Men’s Vault

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final

Tokyo Olympics schedule this week

DAY 11 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, AUGUST 3)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying

Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals

8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Boxing – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)

Decathlon (LIVE)

Heptathlon (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

4 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal

Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 77kg Final

Greco-Roman 97kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final

Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals

Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg Final

Greco-Roman 87kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 57kg

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s First Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Parallel Bars

Women’s Balance Beam

Men’s Horizontal Bar

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

DAY 12 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying

Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Steeplechase Final

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s 200m Final

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Triple Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s Shot Put Final (LIVE)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying

Cycling – Track Finals

Table Tennis – Team Semifinal

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals and Semifinals

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Heptathlon

Decathlon

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals

Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal

Baseball – Semifinal

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg Final

Greco-Roman 87kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 62g Final

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle 53kg

Women’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 74kg

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

Men’s Freestyle 125kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s First Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s Second Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 200m Final

DAY 13 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, AUGUST 5)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Diving – Women’s Platform Final

Track & Field

Men’s 400m – Final

Decathlon

Heptathlon

Men’s 1500m – Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (PT)

Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Karate – Finals

Boxing – Finals & Semifinals

4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE)

12:15 am. – 2 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Final

Baseball – Semifinal

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (LIVE)

8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Second Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s Third Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

DAY 14 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, AUGUST 6)

NBC

12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying

Track & Field

Men’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 400m – Final

Men’s 5000m – Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

USA

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Field Hockey – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Cycling – Track Finals

2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Final & Semifinals

Karate – Finals

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Baseball – Bronze Medal (LIVE)

NBCSN

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal

3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Final

11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Final (LIVE)

DAY 15 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, AUGUST 7)

NBC

8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Track & Field

Women’s High Jump – Final

Women’s 10,000m – Final

Men’s Javelin – Final

Men’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 4x400m – Final

Men’s 4x400m – Final

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

USA

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Women’s Final (LIVE)

5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Baseball – Final

12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

Karate – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals

6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal

Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal

Cycling – Track Final

7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

Basketball – Men’s Final

8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

DAY 16 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 8)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball – Final

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

7 a.m.

Closing Ceremony

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.