Where to watch the Olympics live: TV channels, how to stream online, schedule, Peacock info for Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics are underway right now and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know. The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23 while the Closing Ceremony will be on Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Continue reading for TV and how to watch information, how to get Peacock, schedules and more.

For a full streaming schedule and to see how to watch Olympic events live right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV, online

How do I get Peacock and what can I watch?

Peacock will stream events including US Men’s Basketball, Gymnastics and Track & Field. Peacock will also launch the always-on Tokyo NOW Channel on July 22 with live shows starting July 24, where you can tune in anytime to catch the latest updates and highlights. Learn more about Peacock here.

Peacock’s Tokyo NOW Channel Schedule

Tokyo LIVE (6:00 am – 11:00 am): Start your day with our morning show, featuring live look-ins on the hottest athletes and events. Hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila.

(6:00 am – 11:00 am): Tokyo Gold (11:00 am – 7:00 pm): Tune in for a daily roundup of highlights, recaps, and must-see moments. Hosted by Rich Eisen.

(11:00 am – 7:00 pm): Tune in for a daily roundup of highlights, recaps, and must-see moments. Hosted by On Her Turf at the Olympics (7:00 pm – 7:30 pm): Follow the powerful women of Team USA as they gear up for the ultimate competition. Hosted by Lindsay Czarniak , Lolo Jones , and MJ Acosta-Ruiz.

(7:00 pm – 7:30 pm): Tokyo Tonight (7:30 pm – 12:00 am ET): Your evening destination for the top global and breaking Olympic news. Hosted by Cari Champion and Kenny Mayne with Jac Collinsworth serving as a contributor.

Click here for the up-to-date schedule and TV listing for the Tokyo Olympics. The schedule below is subject to change. All times are ET unless otherwise noted.

Tokyo Olympics schedule Friday & Saturday

DAY 7 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 30)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Mixed 4×100 Medley

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Men’s 800m Round One

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One

Men’s 100m Prelims

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

12:05 – 2 a.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

USA

2 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final

Archery – Women’s Individual Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

Judo – Finals

Boxing – Quarterfinals

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)

8 p.m. -11 p.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Men’s 800m

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Semifinals

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 2 p.m .

Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel

Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s Rugby – Semifinals

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Women’s Singles Final

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Second Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Third Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10000m Final

DAY 8 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 31)

NBC

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Final

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Rugby – Women’s Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Golf – Men’s Third Round Report

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys

Track & Field – Finals

Mixed 4×400 Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final

USA

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. France

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (LIVE)

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany

Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil

Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal

Judo – Team Final

Boxing – Semifinals

Weightlifting – Finals

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (LIVE)

8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Shotput Final

Men’s 400m Qualifying Round

Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

Shooting – Mixed Trap Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (LIVE)

Wrestling – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final

Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Semifinal

Archery – Men’s Individual Final

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser

Tennis – Women’s Final

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m .

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

11:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

12:45 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final

1:45 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Third Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Final Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (LIVE)

Daily Tokyo Olympics schedule

NBCSN

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Softball – Japan vs. Australia (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

DAY -2 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 21)

USA

4 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Pregame Show

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden (LIVE)

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Softball – Mexico vs. Canada (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. China

2:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Softball – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile (LIVE)

5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Zambia (LIVE)

DAY -1 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 22)

USA

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Softball – Italy vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – New Zealand vs. South Korea (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

1:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain (LIVE)

5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Australia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Honduras vs. Romania (LIVE)

DAY 0 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 23)

NBC

6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Preview Show

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball

Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)

NBC

9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Archery – Mixed Team Final

Cycling – Men’s Road Race

2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

Swimming Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

USA

2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)

Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)

Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Equestrian – Dressage

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)

NBC

8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing Day 1 Report

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

USA

2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Final

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden

Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Weightlifting – Men’s Finals

Surfing Report Day 1

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

3×3 Basketball

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Equestrian – Dressage

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

DAY 3 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, JULY 26)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Triathlon – Women’s Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

USA

2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Final

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

Surfing Report Day 2

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Taekwondo – Finals

Judo – Finals

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final

Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals and Finals

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan

5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway

Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round

Triathlon – Women’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

DAY 4 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, JULY 27)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Team Trial

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Women’s Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Semifinals

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Softball – Final (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

Equestrian – Team Dressage Final

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final

Softball – Final

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Surfing – Semifinals

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Softball – Final

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

DAY 5 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 28)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

Cycling – Individual Time Trials

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal

12:35 am. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

USA

2 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Surfing – Finals

Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal

Rowing – Finals

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals

Judo – Finals

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)

Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s First Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)

DAY 6 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 29)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around

Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 800m

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Women’s 100m

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

USA

2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final

Shooting – Women’s Trap Final

Judo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina

8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

Archery – Women’s Elimination Round

12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Badminton – Elimination Round

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)

8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway

Badminton – Elimination Rounds

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France

Rowing – Finals

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals

Men’s Doubles, Final

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s First Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Second Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)

DAY 7 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 30)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Mixed 4×100 Medley

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Men’s 800m Round One

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One

Men’s 100m Prelims

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

12:05 – 2 a.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

USA

2 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final

Archery – Women’s Individual Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

Judo – Finals

Boxing – Quarterfinals

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)

8 p.m. -11 p.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Men’s 800m

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Semifinals

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 2 p.m .

Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel

Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s Rugby – Semifinals

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Women’s Singles Final

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Second Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Third Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10000m Final

DAY 8 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 31)

NBC

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Final

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Rugby – Women’s Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Golf – Men’s Third Round Report

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys

Track & Field – Finals

Mixed 4×400 Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final

USA

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. France

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (LIVE)

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany

Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil

Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal

Judo – Team Final

Boxing – Semifinals

Weightlifting – Finals

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (LIVE)

8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Shotput Final

Men’s 400m Qualifying Round

Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

Shooting – Mixed Trap Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (LIVE)

Wrestling – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final

Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Semifinal

Archery – Men’s Individual Final

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser

Tennis – Women’s Final

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m .

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

11:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

12:45 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final

1:45 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Third Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Final Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (LIVE)

DAY 9 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 1)

NBC

8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Kamome

Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round

Golf – Men’s Final Round

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final

Track & Field – Semifinals

Men’s 100m

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals

Men’s 100m Final

Women’s 100m Hurdle Final

Men’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinal

Men’s 400m Semifinal

Women’s 200m Round One

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy

USA

2 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China

Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada

4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil

Wrestling – Semifinals

Boxing – Semifinals

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 1500m Round One

Women’s 200m Round One

12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal

Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (LIVE)

10:30 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Golf – Men’s Final Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals

Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg

Women’s Freestyle 76 kg

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE)

Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg

Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Final Round

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Final Round

PEACOCK

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Floor Exercise

Women’s Vault

Men’s Pommel Horse

Women’s Uneven Bars

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 100m Final

DAY 10 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, AUGUST 2)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals

Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying

Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE)

Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE)

Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE)

Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

USA

4 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Spain vs. Croatia (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Handball – Spain vs. China

Women’s Weightlifting – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Diving – Springboard Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying

Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 1500m Round 1 (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey

Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 60kg Final

Greco-Roman 130kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final

Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal

Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg

Greco-Roman 77kg

Greco-Roman 87kg

Greco-Roman 97kg

Women’s Freestyle 62kg

Women’s Freestyle 68kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s First Round

PEACOCK

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Rings Final

Women’s Floor Exercise

Men’s Vault

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final

DAY 11 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, AUGUST 3)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying

Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals

8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Boxing – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)

Decathlon (LIVE)

Heptathlon (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

4 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal

Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 77kg Final

Greco-Roman 97kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final

Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals

Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg Final

Greco-Roman 87kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 57kg

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s First Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Parallel Bars

Women’s Balance Beam

Men’s Horizontal Bar

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

DAY 12 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals and Qualifying

Women’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Steeplechase Final

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s 200m Final

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 4×100 Relay Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Triple Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s Shot Put Final (LIVE)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

Artistic Swimming – Duet Final (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sport Climbing – Women’s Qualifying

Cycling – Track Finals

Table Tennis – Team Semifinal

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals and Semifinals

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Final

Men’s Shot Put Final

Men’s Triple Jump Final

Heptathlon

Decathlon

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Handball – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Qualifying

Diving – Women’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals

Field Hockey – Women’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal

Baseball – Semifinal

Swimming – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Equestrian – Individual Jumping Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg Final

Greco-Roman 87kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 62g Final

Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinals

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle 53kg

Women’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 74kg

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

Men’s Freestyle 125kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s First Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s Second Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

12:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Semifinal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Decathlon High Jump

Women’s 1500m Semifinals

Women’s Heptathlon Shot Put

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final and Victory Ceremony

Men’s Hammer Throw Final

Women’s Heptathlon 200m

Men’s 800m Final

Men’s Decathlon 400m

Men’s 200m Final

DAY 13 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, AUGUST 5)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Cycling – Track Finals

Track & Field – Women’s Heptathlon

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Diving – Women’s Platform Final

Track & Field

Men’s 400m – Final

Decathlon

Heptathlon

Men’s 1500m – Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 12:05 a.m. (PT)

Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Semifinals

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Karate – Finals

Boxing – Finals & Semifinals

4:00 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Sport Climbing – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying (LIVE)

12:15 am. – 2 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Field Hockey – Women’s Bronze Medal

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Track & Field – Men’s 20km Walk (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Men’s Park Final

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Bronze Medal

Handball – Men’s Semifinal

12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Men’s Final

Baseball – Semifinal

4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s 50 km Walk (LIVE)

8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Bronze Medal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

11:00 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

10 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Second Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s Third Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

Women’s Pole Vault Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 1500m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Final

Women’s Heptathlon 800m

Men’s Decathlon 1500m

DAY 14 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, AUGUST 6)

NBC

12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

1:45 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

Soccer – Women’s Final (Report)

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying

Track & Field

Men’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 4x100m – Final

Women’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 400m – Final

Men’s 5000m – Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

USA

2 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Qualifying (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Field Hockey – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Artistic Swimming – Team Qualifying

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Cycling – Track Finals

2:45 pm. – 6 p.m.

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Final & Semifinals

Karate – Finals

Sport Climbing – Women’s Final

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Platform Semifinal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Qualifying (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Modern Pentathlon – Women’s Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Baseball – Bronze Medal (LIVE)

NBCSN

2:00 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Semifinal

3:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 20km Walk (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Qualifying

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Final

11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Men’s Team Bronze Medal & Final

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

4:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Soccer – Women’s Final

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Final

Basketball – Women’s Semifinal

Water Polo – Men’s Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Soccer – Women’s Final

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Competition

5:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Women’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 5000m Final

Women’s 400m Final

Women’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

10:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Final (LIVE)

DAY 15 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, AUGUST 7)

NBC

8:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Final (LIVE)

10:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Track & Field

Women’s High Jump – Final

Women’s 10,000m – Final

Men’s Javelin – Final

Men’s 1500m – Final

Women’s 4x400m – Final

Men’s 4x400m – Final

Diving – Men’s Platform Final

10:30 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

USA

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Platform Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Women’s Final (LIVE)

5:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Individual Final

Basketball – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Basketball – Men’s Ceremony (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Baseball – Final

12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

Karate – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Boxing – Finals

6 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

CNBC

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Bronze Medal

Basketball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

Handball – Women’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Water Polo – Men’s Bronze Medal (LIVE)

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2:00 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.

Handball – Women’s Semifinal

Volleyball – Women’s Semifinal

5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Bronze Medal

Cycling – Track Final

7:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Artistic Swimming – Team Final

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Final

Modern Pentathlon – Men’s Final

Golf – Women’s Final Round

3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s Marathon

Basketball – Men’s Final

8:00 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Handball – Men’s Final

Water Polo – Women’s Final

Volleyball – Men’s Final

12:30 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Final

Basketball – Men’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Wrestling – Finals (LIVE)

9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling – Competition

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s High Jump Final

Women’s 10000m Final

Men’s Javelin Throw Final

Men’s 1500m Final

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final

DAY 16 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 8)

NBC

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cycling – Track Finals

Gymnastics – Rhythmic Group Final

Handball – Women’s Final

Water Polo – Men’s Final

Volleyball – Women’s Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Tokyo Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

USA

2 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Volleyball – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Handball – Women’s Final

Track & Field – Men’s Marathon

“End of Olympics” Programming

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Final

CNBC

2 a.m. – 3 a.m.

Boxing – Finals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Final

3:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Baseball – Final

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Soccer – Men’s Final

GOLF CHANNEL

6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Women’s Final Round

PEACOCK

7 a.m.

Closing Ceremony