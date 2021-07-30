Olympics schedule today, live streams: How to watch online, start times, TV channels for Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch. Keep reading to find the live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, events, TV channels, streaming links and more.
For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.
Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule resources
- Up-to-date Tokyo Olympics live stream, TV schedule
- Tokyo Olympics medal count, race, tracker
- Latest Tokyo Olympics news, results and more
- How to get Peacock
When are the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.
What TV channel is the Olympics on?
NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock
Tokyo Olympics live streaming schedule today: Friday, July 30 (Day 8)
- Live streams available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App
- Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule
|Time (ET)
|Sport
|Event
|Live Stream
|TV
|11:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Gold
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|11:45 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (July 30): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|12:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (July 30)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|3:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Olympic Channel (July 30): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|4:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (7/30): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (July 30): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|5:00 PM
|Golf
|Men’s Round 2 continued
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|6:30 PM
|Triathlon
|Triathlon: Mixed Team Relay
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:30 PM
|Equestrian
|Eventing Dressage Day 2 – Session 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Tonight
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Primetime (July 30)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|CNBC (July 30)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:00 PM
|Badminton
|Women’s Doubles Semifinals and Men’s Singles Quarterfinals
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women Prelim: BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) vs USA (Claes/Sponcil)
|NBCOlympics.com
|CNBC
|8:00 PM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Pool A: Dominican Republic vs. Kenya
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Handball
|Women’s Group A: Angola vs. Japan
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Rugby
|Women’s Semifinals
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Track & Field
|S4 | Rnd 1s: W 400m Hurdles, W 100m Hurdles, M 800m; & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (July 30): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|8:30 PM
|Golf
|Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|8:30 PM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Pool B: China vs New Zealand
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 4: Women’s Discus Qualifying A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 PM
|Archery
|Men’s Individual Prelims
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:40 PM
|Track & Field
|Session 4: Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying A & B
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Women Prelim: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs KEN (Makokha/Khadambi)
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Basketball
|Men’s Prelim Group A: Islamic Rep. of Iran vs France
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Fencing
|Women’s Team Sabre: Prelims
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Pool B: Japan vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 PM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Prelim, Game 19: Montenegro vs Kazakhastan
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:10 PM
|Cycling
|BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Seeding Runs
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:30 PM
|Swimming
|Day 8, Finals: Women’s 800m freestyle & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Judo
|Mixed Team Elimination, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Mat 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Judo
|Mixed Team Elimination, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Mat 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Boxing
|Session 15: Women’s Feather (SF), Men’s Fly (R16), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men Prelim: JPN (Gottsu/Shiratori) vs GER (Thole J./Wickler)
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:00 PM
|Handball
|Women’s Group A: Montenegro vs. South Korea
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:05 PM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Pool B: United States vs. ROC
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:30 PM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Prelim, Game 20: Australia vs Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:45 PM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs Australia
|NBCOlympics.com
|10:50 PM
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 81kg/96kg: Group B
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:00 PM
|Sailing
|Men’s & Women’s Windsurfer Medal Races, more
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:00 PM
|Baseball
|Opening Round, Game 5: Japan vs. Mexico
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:00 PM
|Tennis
|Olympic Channel (July 30): Part 3
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|11:15 PM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Pool A: India vs South Africa
|NBCOlympics.com
|11:30 PM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 30)
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|12:00 AM
|Golf
|Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|GOLF
|12:00 AM
|Trampoline
|Men’s Qualification and Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (7/31): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:30 AM
|Shooting
|Mixed Team Trap Final
|NBCOlympics.com
|12:40 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Prelim Group B: Italy vs. Nigeria
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (July 31): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|1:00 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Prelim, Game 21: United States vs Hungary
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|1:15 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Group B: ROC vs. France
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:20 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Turkey
|NBCOlympics.com
|1:45 AM
|Archery
|Men’s QF/SF/F
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men Prelim: LAT (Plavins/Tocs) vs MEX (Gaxiola/Rubio)
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Diving
|Women’s 3m Springboard – Semifinal
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Tennis
|Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:00 AM
|Tennis
|Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:30 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Prelim, Game 22: Croatia vs Serbia
|NBCOlympics.com
|2:50 AM
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 81kg: Group A
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:00 AM
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men Prelim: ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) vs CZE (Perusic/Schweiner)
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:15 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Group B: Brazil vs. Sweden
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:25 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Pool A: Serbia vs. Brazil
|NBCOlympics.com
|3:30 AM
|Rugby
|Women’s Medal Matches
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Judo
|Mixed Team: Finals
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Quarterfinal – Spain vs. Cote d’Ivoire
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|4:00 AM
|Boxing
|Session 16: Women’s Feather (SF), Men’s Fly (R16), more
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 1: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Tennis
|Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|4:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBCSN (July 31): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBCSN
|4:20 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Prelim Group B: Australia vs Germany
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 AM
|Badminton
|Men’s Doubles Gold/Bronze Matches and Women’s Singles Semis
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:00 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Quarterfinal – Japan vs. New Zealand
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:20 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Prelim, Game 23: Italy vs Japan
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:30 AM
|Fencing
|Women’s Team Sabre: Medal Matches
|NBCOlympics.com
|5:30 AM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Pool A: Germany vs Netherlands
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Quarterfinal – Brazil vs. Egypt
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Tennis
|Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Track & Field
|S5 | Finals: Women’s 100m, Mixed 4×400, Men’s Discus; & more
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Baseball
|Opening Round, Game 6: South Korea vs. United States
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Tokyo Live
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:10 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 5: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying A & B
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|6:30 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Group B: Hungary vs. Spain
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:40 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Pool A: Japan vs. South Korea
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Weightlifting
|Men’s 96kg: Group A
|NBCOlympics.com
|6:50 AM
|Water Polo
|Men’s Prelim, Game 24: South Africa vs Greece
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 AM
|Soccer
|Men’s Quarterfinal – South Korea vs. Mexico
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 2: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|7:00 AM
|Tennis
|Olympic Channel (July 31): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|OLYMPIC CHANNEL
|7:15 AM
|Track & Field
|Session 5: Men’s Discus Final
|Peacock
|PEACOCK
|7:45 AM
|Field Hockey
|Women’s Pool A: Ireland vs Great Britain
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|NBC Daytime (July 31): Part 1
|NBCOlympics.com
|NBC
|8:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 3: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Basketball
|Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Czech Republic
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|Team USA Moments (7/31): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:30 AM
|Handball
|Women’s Group A: Norway vs. Netherlands
|NBCOlympics.com
|8:45 AM
|Volleyball
|Women’s Pool B: China vs. Italy
|NBCOlympics.com
|9:00 AM
|Olympic Sports
|USA (July 31): Part 2
|NBCOlympics.com
|USA
|9:00 AM
|Beach Volleyball
|Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 4: Teams TBD
|NBCOlympics.com
