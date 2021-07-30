Olympics schedule today, live streams: How to watch online, start times, TV channels for Tokyo Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are live now and NBC Sports has you covered with how to watch. Keep reading to find the live stream schedule for this morning, afternoon and tonight including times, sports, events, TV channels, streaming links and more.

For a full live streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are on right now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

Tokyo Olympics news, live streaming and TV schedule resources

When are the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad started on Friday, July 23 and will end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Olympics Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8 at 7:00 am ET.

RELATED:Day 8: What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

What TV channel is the Olympics on?

NBC is home to the Olympics and USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. Check your local listings here. For live streaming options, events will air on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock

RELATED: For more on the daily TV schedule including more in-depth event information, click here

Tokyo Olympics live streaming schedule today: Friday, July 30 (Day 8)

Live streams available at NBCOlympics.com and Peacock as well as the NBC Sports App

Times and events subject to change, check NBCOlympics.com for the most up-to-date live schedule

Time (ET) Sport Event Live Stream TV 11:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Gold Peacock PEACOCK 11:45 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (July 30): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 12:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (July 30) NBCOlympics.com NBC 3:00 PM Olympic Sports Olympic Channel (July 30): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 4:00 PM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (7/30): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com 5:00 PM Olympic Sports USA (July 30): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com USA 5:00 PM Golf Men’s Round 2 continued NBCOlympics.com GOLF 6:30 PM Triathlon Triathlon: Mixed Team Relay NBCOlympics.com 7:30 PM Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2 – Session 3 NBCOlympics.com 7:30 PM Olympic Sports Tokyo Tonight Peacock PEACOCK 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBC Primetime (July 30) NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 PM Olympic Sports CNBC (July 30) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:00 PM Badminton Women’s Doubles Semifinals and Men’s Singles Quarterfinals NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Beach Volleyball Women Prelim: BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) vs USA (Claes/Sponcil) NBCOlympics.com CNBC 8:00 PM Volleyball Women’s Pool A: Dominican Republic vs. Kenya NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Handball Women’s Group A: Angola vs. Japan NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Rugby Women’s Semifinals NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Track & Field S4 | Rnd 1s: W 400m Hurdles, W 100m Hurdles, M 800m; & more NBCOlympics.com 8:00 PM Olympic Sports NBCSN (July 30): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 8:30 PM Golf Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 1 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 8:30 PM Field Hockey Women’s Pool B: China vs New Zealand NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Track & Field Session 4: Women’s Discus Qualifying A & B NBCOlympics.com 8:30 PM Archery Men’s Individual Prelims NBCOlympics.com 8:40 PM Track & Field Session 4: Men’s Pole Vault Qualifying A & B NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Beach Volleyball Women Prelim: LAT (Graudina/Kravcenoka) vs KEN (Makokha/Khadambi) NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Basketball Men’s Prelim Group A: Islamic Rep. of Iran vs France NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Fencing Women’s Team Sabre: Prelims NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Field Hockey Women’s Pool B: Japan vs Spain NBCOlympics.com 9:00 PM Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 19: Montenegro vs Kazakhastan NBCOlympics.com 9:10 PM Cycling BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Seeding Runs NBCOlympics.com 9:30 PM Swimming Day 8, Finals: Women’s 800m freestyle & more NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Judo Mixed Team Elimination, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Mat 1 NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Judo Mixed Team Elimination, Quarterfinals, Semifinals: Mat 2 NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Boxing Session 15: Women’s Feather (SF), Men’s Fly (R16), more NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Beach Volleyball Men Prelim: JPN (Gottsu/Shiratori) vs GER (Thole J./Wickler) NBCOlympics.com 10:00 PM Handball Women’s Group A: Montenegro vs. South Korea NBCOlympics.com 10:05 PM Volleyball Women’s Pool B: United States vs. ROC NBCOlympics.com 10:30 PM Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 20: Australia vs Spain NBCOlympics.com 10:45 PM Field Hockey Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs Australia NBCOlympics.com 10:50 PM Weightlifting Men’s 81kg/96kg: Group B NBCOlympics.com 11:00 PM Sailing Men’s & Women’s Windsurfer Medal Races, more NBCOlympics.com 11:00 PM Baseball Opening Round, Game 5: Japan vs. Mexico NBCOlympics.com 11:00 PM Tennis Olympic Channel (July 30): Part 3 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 11:15 PM Field Hockey Women’s Pool A: India vs South Africa NBCOlympics.com 11:30 PM Olympic Sports NBC Prime Cont. Coverage (July 30) NBCOlympics.com NBC 12:00 AM Golf Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 2 NBCOlympics.com GOLF 12:00 AM Trampoline Men’s Qualification and Final NBCOlympics.com 12:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (7/31): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com 12:30 AM Shooting Mixed Team Trap Final NBCOlympics.com 12:40 AM Basketball Men’s Prelim Group B: Italy vs. Nigeria NBCOlympics.com 1:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (July 31): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com USA 1:00 AM Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 21: United States vs Hungary NBCOlympics.com USA 1:15 AM Handball Women’s Group B: ROC vs. France NBCOlympics.com 1:20 AM Volleyball Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Turkey NBCOlympics.com 1:45 AM Archery Men’s QF/SF/F NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men Prelim: LAT (Plavins/Tocs) vs MEX (Gaxiola/Rubio) NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Diving Women’s 3m Springboard – Semifinal NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Tennis Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 2:00 AM Tennis Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 2:30 AM Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 22: Croatia vs Serbia NBCOlympics.com 2:50 AM Weightlifting Men’s 81kg: Group A NBCOlympics.com 3:00 AM Shooting Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals NBCOlympics.com 3:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men Prelim: ROC (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) vs CZE (Perusic/Schweiner) NBCOlympics.com 3:15 AM Handball Women’s Group B: Brazil vs. Sweden NBCOlympics.com 3:25 AM Volleyball Women’s Pool A: Serbia vs. Brazil NBCOlympics.com 3:30 AM Rugby Women’s Medal Matches NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Judo Mixed Team: Finals NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Soccer Men’s Quarterfinal – Spain vs. Cote d’Ivoire NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 4:00 AM Boxing Session 16: Women’s Feather (SF), Men’s Fly (R16), more NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 1: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Tennis Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Tennis Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 4:00 AM Olympic Sports NBCSN (July 31): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBCSN 4:20 AM Basketball Men’s Prelim Group B: Australia vs Germany NBCOlympics.com 5:00 AM Badminton Men’s Doubles Gold/Bronze Matches and Women’s Singles Semis NBCOlympics.com 5:00 AM Soccer Men’s Quarterfinal – Japan vs. New Zealand NBCOlympics.com 5:20 AM Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 23: Italy vs Japan NBCOlympics.com 5:30 AM Fencing Women’s Team Sabre: Medal Matches NBCOlympics.com 5:30 AM Field Hockey Women’s Pool A: Germany vs Netherlands NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Soccer Men’s Quarterfinal – Brazil vs. Egypt NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Tennis Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Track & Field S5 | Finals: Women’s 100m, Mixed 4×400, Men’s Discus; & more NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Baseball Opening Round, Game 6: South Korea vs. United States NBCOlympics.com 6:00 AM Olympic Sports Tokyo Live Peacock PEACOCK 6:10 AM Track & Field Session 5: Men’s Long Jump Qualifying A & B Peacock PEACOCK 6:30 AM Handball Women’s Group B: Hungary vs. Spain NBCOlympics.com 6:40 AM Volleyball Women’s Pool A: Japan vs. South Korea NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Weightlifting Men’s 96kg: Group A NBCOlympics.com 6:50 AM Water Polo Men’s Prelim, Game 24: South Africa vs Greece NBCOlympics.com 7:00 AM Soccer Men’s Quarterfinal – South Korea vs. Mexico NBCOlympics.com 7:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 2: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 7:00 AM Tennis Olympic Channel (July 31): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com OLYMPIC CHANNEL 7:15 AM Track & Field Session 5: Men’s Discus Final Peacock PEACOCK 7:45 AM Field Hockey Women’s Pool A: Ireland vs Great Britain NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports NBC Daytime (July 31): Part 1 NBCOlympics.com NBC 8:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 3: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Basketball Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Czech Republic NBCOlympics.com 8:00 AM Olympic Sports Team USA Moments (7/31): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com 8:30 AM Handball Women’s Group A: Norway vs. Netherlands NBCOlympics.com 8:45 AM Volleyball Women’s Pool B: China vs. Italy NBCOlympics.com 9:00 AM Olympic Sports USA (July 31): Part 2 NBCOlympics.com USA 9:00 AM Beach Volleyball Men/Women Lucky Loser, Match 4: Teams TBD NBCOlympics.com

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.