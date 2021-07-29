Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, channels, dates, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are underway and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.

For a full streaming schedule and to see what Olympic events are live now, check out the NBC Olympics live schedule page.

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.

Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:

Tuesday, July 20 : Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.

: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia. Wednesday, July 21 : The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.

: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday, July 22 : The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.

: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany. Friday, July 23 : The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.

: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony. Saturday, July 24 : The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.

: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting. Sunday July 25 : The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.

: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France. Monday, July 26:

Tuesday, July 27 : The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.

: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event. Wednesday, July 28 : Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.

: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women. Thursday, July 29 : Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final.

: Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final. Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals. Sunday, August 1 : For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.

: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt. Monday, August 2 : Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise.

: Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise. Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.

The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016. Wednesday, August 4 : A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.

: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners. Thursday, August 5 : The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.

: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA. Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, August 7 : The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.

: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal. Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.

What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?

NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?

While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:

Karate

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Baseball (returning event)

Softball (returning event)

Basketball 3×3

Cycling: Freestyle BMX

Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon

To learn more details about this year's new sports, go to NBCOlympics.com.

Tokyo Olympics schedule Thursday & Friday

DAY 6 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 29)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around

Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 800m

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Women’s 100m

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

USA

2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final

Shooting – Women’s Trap Final

Judo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina

8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

Archery – Women’s Elimination Round

12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Badminton – Elimination Round

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)

8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway

Badminton – Elimination Rounds

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France

Rowing – Finals

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals

Men’s Doubles, Final

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s First Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Second Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)

DAY 7 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 30)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Mixed 4×100 Medley

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Men’s 800m Round One

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One

Men’s 100m Prelims

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

12:05 – 2 a.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

USA

2 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final

Archery – Women’s Individual Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

Judo – Finals

Boxing – Quarterfinals

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)

8 p.m. -11 p.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Men’s 800m

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Semifinals

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 2 p.m .

Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel

Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s Rugby – Semifinals

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Women’s Singles Final

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Second Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Third Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10000m Final

Tokyo Olympics schedule this week

DAY 8 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 31)

NBC

8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Final

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Rugby – Women’s Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final

Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Golf – Men’s Third Round Report

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle

Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys

Track & Field – Finals

Mixed 4×400 Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final

USA

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. France

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (LIVE)

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany

Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil

Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal

Judo – Team Final

Boxing – Semifinals

Weightlifting – Finals

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal

Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (LIVE)

8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Shotput Final

Men’s 400m Qualifying Round

Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

Shooting – Mixed Trap Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (LIVE)

Wrestling – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final

Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Badminton – Women’s Semifinal

Archery – Men’s Individual Final

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser

Tennis – Women’s Final

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m .

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

11:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

12:45 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final

1:45 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Third Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Final Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s 100m Semifinals

Men’s 100m Round 1

Men’s Discus Throw Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final

Women’s 100m Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (LIVE)

DAY 9 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 1)

NBC

8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Kamome

Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round

Golf – Men’s Final Round

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals

Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals

7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final

Track & Field – Semifinals

Men’s 100m

Women’s 100m Hurdles

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final

9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals

Men’s 100m Final

Women’s 100m Hurdle Final

Men’s Long Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinal

Men’s 400m Semifinal

Women’s 200m Round One

11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy

USA

2 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China

Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada

4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil

Wrestling – Semifinals

Boxing – Semifinals

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Men’s Long Jump Final

Women’s 1500m Round One

Women’s 200m Round One

12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal

Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (LIVE)

10:30 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic

3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Golf – Men’s Final Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden

Badminton – Women’s Singles Final

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Doubles Final

Mixed Doubles Final

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals

Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg

Women’s Freestyle 76 kg

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE)

Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg

Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Final Round

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Final Round

PEACOCK

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Floor Exercise

Women’s Vault

Men’s Pommel Horse

Women’s Uneven Bars

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s High Jump Final

Men’s 100m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s Triple Jump Final

Men’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 100m Final

DAY 10 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, AUGUST 2)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals

Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying

Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE)

Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE)

Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE)

Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

USA

4 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Spain vs. Croatia (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Handball – Spain vs. China

Women’s Weightlifting – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Diving – Springboard Semifinal

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying

Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)

Men’s 1500m Round 1 (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country

Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final

Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey

Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (LIVE)

Soccer – Women’s Semifinal

Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals

Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal

Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 60kg Final

Greco-Roman 130kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final

Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal

Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg

Greco-Roman 77kg

Greco-Roman 87kg

Greco-Roman 97kg

Women’s Freestyle 62kg

Women’s Freestyle 68kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s First Round

PEACOCK

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Rings Final

Women’s Floor Exercise

Men’s Vault

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women’s 5000m Final

DAY 11 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, AUGUST 3)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Cycling – Track Finals

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final

Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying

Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals

8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Boxing – Finals

Wrestling – Finals

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals

Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)

Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)

Decathlon (LIVE)

Heptathlon (LIVE)

Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)

Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)

Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying

Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE)

Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

4 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Cycling – Track Finals

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Canoeing – Sprint Finals

Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal

Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying

Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal

Soccer – Men’s Semifinal

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

5 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Wrestling Finals (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 77kg Final

Greco-Roman 97kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final

Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals

Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wrestling

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Greco-Roman 67kg Final

Greco-Roman 87kg Final

Women’s Freestyle 57kg

Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final

Men’s Freestyle 57kg

Men’s Freestyle 86kg

12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Wrestling

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Women’s First Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

4 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Parallel Bars

Women’s Balance Beam

Men’s Horizontal Bar

Track & Field (LIVE)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Men’s Pole Vault Final

Men’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Hammer Throw Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 800m Final

Women’s 200m Final

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.