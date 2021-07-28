Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, channels, dates, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

The Tokyo Olympics bare underway and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?
After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.
Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:
- Tuesday, July 20: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.
- Wednesday, July 21: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.
- Thursday, July 22: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.
- Friday, July 23: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.
- Saturday, July 24: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.
- Sunday July 25: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.
- Monday, July 26:
- Tuesday, July 27: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.
- Wednesday, July 28: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.
- Thursday, July 29: Caeleb Dressel has a shot at his first Olympic individual gold medal with the men’s 100m freestyle final.
- Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.
- Sunday, August 1: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.
- Monday, August 2: Gymnastics individual competition continues with the floor exercise.
- Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.
- Wednesday, August 4: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.
- Thursday, August 5: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.
- Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- Saturday, August 7: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.
- Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.
What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?
NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?
While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:
- Karate
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Baseball (returning event)
- Softball (returning event)
- Basketball 3×3
- Cycling: Freestyle BMX
- Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon
Tokyo Olympics schedule Wednesday & Thursday
DAY 5 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 28)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Finals
Cycling – Individual Time Trials
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 800m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
Women’s 200m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Freestyle
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal
12:35 am. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
USA
2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Surfing – Finals
Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal
Rowing – Finals
Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals
Judo – Finals
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s First Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
DAY 6 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 29)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Finals
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 200m Breaststroke
Men’s 200m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Individual Medley
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 800m
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Women’s 100m
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
USA
2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final
Shooting – Women’s Trap Final
Judo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina
8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
Archery – Women’s Elimination Round
12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Beach Volleyball
Badminton – Elimination Round
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
Badminton – Elimination Rounds
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France
Rowing – Finals
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals
Men’s Doubles, Final
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s First Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Second Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
Tokyo Olympics schedule this week
DAY 7 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 30)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 100m Butterfly
Women’s 200m Backstroke
Women’s 800m Freestyle
Mixed 4×100 Medley
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Men’s 800m Round One
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One
Men’s 100m Prelims
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16
12:05 – 2 a.m.
Triathlon – Mixed Relay
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying
USA
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil
4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final
Archery – Women’s Individual Final
Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16
Judo – Finals
Boxing – Quarterfinals
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)
8 p.m. -11 p.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 400m Hurdles
Men’s 800m
Women’s 100m Hurdles
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Semifinals
Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel
Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final
Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Women’s Rugby – Semifinals
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Doubles Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Doubles Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Women’s Singles Final
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Second Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Third Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 10000m Final
DAY 8 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 31)
NBC
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Final
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Rugby – Women’s Final
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final
Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Golf – Men’s Third Round Report
Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal
2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle
Men’s 1500m Freestyle
Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Medleys
Track & Field – Finals
Mixed 4×400 Relay Final
Women’s 100m Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals
Men’s Swimming 1500m Freestyle Final
USA
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Springboard Semifinal (LIVE)
Women’s Handball – Russian Olympic Committee vs. France
4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal (LIVE)
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Italy (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Germany
Women’s Volleyball – Serbia vs. Brazil
Women’s Rugby – Final and Bronze Medal
Judo – Team Final
Boxing – Semifinals
Weightlifting – Finals
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Serbia
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Quarterfinal
Women’s Basketball – Canada vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil, Semifinal (LIVE)
8:10 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Shotput Final
Men’s 400m Qualifying Round
Women’s Steeplechase Qualifying Round
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
Shooting – Mixed Trap Final
Archery – Men’s Individual Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Final
Archery – Men’s Individual Final
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals (LIVE)
Wrestling – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Baseball – U.S. vs. Korea (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Badminton – Men’s Doubles Final (LIVE)
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Netherlands
Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre Final
Beach Volleyball – Lucky Loser
Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage
3 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.
Badminton – Women’s Semifinal
Archery – Men’s Individual Final
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round & Lucky Loser
Tennis – Women’s Final
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
9:45 p.m. – 11:45 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
11:45 p.m. – 12:45 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
12:45 a.m. – 1:45 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Bronze Medal & Final
1:45 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Women’s Singles Final
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Women’s Singles Final
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Doubles Final
Mixed Doubles Final
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Men’s Third Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Final Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round
Women’s 100m Semifinals
Men’s 100m Round 1
Men’s Discus Throw Final
Women’s 800m Semifinals
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final
Women’s 100m Final
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. TBD (LIVE)
DAY 9 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, AUGUST 1)
NBC
8:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
Kamome
Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round
Golf – Men’s Final Round
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Finals
Gymnastics – Men’s Floor & Pommel Horse Finals
7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Diving – Women’s Springboard Final
Track & Field – Semifinals
Men’s 100m
Women’s 100m Hurdles
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Vault Final
9:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Track & Field – Semifinals and Finals
Men’s 100m Final
Women’s 100m Hurdle Final
Men’s Long Jump Final
Men’s 800m Semifinal
Men’s 400m Semifinal
Women’s 200m Round One
11 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Uneven Bars Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Italy
USA
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Diving – Women’s Springboard Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. France
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden (LIVE)
Women’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. China
Women’s Water Polo – Netherlands vs. Canada
4:20 a.m. – 6:10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Brazil
Wrestling – Semifinals
Boxing – Semifinals
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Canoeing – Spring Qualifying (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 10:55 p.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
Men’s Long Jump Final
Women’s 1500m Round One
Women’s 200m Round One
12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal
Men’s Handball – Norway vs. France (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – Hungary vs. Italy
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Badminton – Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal & Final (LIVE)
10:30 p.m. – 11:40 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 3:30 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Czech Republic
3:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
Field Hockey – Men’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final (LIVE)
Badminton – Women’s Singles Final (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semifinal
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
Golf – Men’s Final Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Sweden
Badminton – Women’s Singles Final
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Doubles Final
Mixed Doubles Final
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Doubles Final
Mixed Doubles Final
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals
Greco Roman 60kg and 130 kg
Women’s Freestyle 76 kg
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds & Semifinals (LIVE)
Greco Roman 60kg, 77 kg, 97 kg, and 130 kg
Women’s Freestyle 68kg and 76 kg
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Men’s Final Round
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Final Round
PEACOCK
4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Floor Exercise
Women’s Vault
Men’s Pommel Horse
Women’s Uneven Bars
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s High Jump Final
Men’s 100m Semifinals
Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals
Women’s Triple Jump Final
Men’s 800m Semifinals
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
Men’s 100m Final
DAY 10 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, AUGUST 2)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Greece
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Elimination Round
Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying
Gymnastics – Men’s Vault and Men’s Rings Finals
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Women’s Floor Final
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying
Women’s 200m Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Semifinal (LIVE)
Women’s 400 Hurdles Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s Steeplechase Final (LIVE)
Women’s 5000m Final (LIVE)
Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)
Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Canoeing – Sprint Finals (LIVE)
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
USA
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – Spain vs. Croatia (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Handball – Spain vs. China
Women’s Weightlifting – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Diving – Springboard Semifinal
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Qualifying
Women’s 400m Round 1 (LIVE)
Men’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Women’s Long Jump Final (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Round 1 (LIVE)
Men’s 1500m Round 1 (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Equestrian – Eventing, Cross Country
Beach Volleyball – Elimination Rounds (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Team Foil Final
Volleyball – Women, China vs. Turkey
Weightlifting – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Badminton – Men’ Singles Final (LIVE)
Soccer – Women’s Semifinal
Badminton – Women’s Doubles Final
Equestrian – Eventing, Jumping Finals
Field Hockey – Women’s Quarterfinal
Handball – Women, Netherlands vs. Montenegro
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 60kg Final
Greco-Roman 130kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 76kg Final
Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal
Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 67kg
Greco-Roman 77kg
Greco-Roman 87kg
Greco-Roman 97kg
Women’s Freestyle 62kg
Women’s Freestyle 68kg
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Men’s First Round
PEACOCK
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Rings Final
Women’s Floor Exercise
Men’s Vault
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s Pole Vault Qualifying Round
Women’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s Discus Throw Final
Men’s 400m Semifinals
Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
Women’s 5000m Final
DAY 11 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, AUGUST 3)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Cycling – Track Finals
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying
Gymnastics – Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final
Track & Field – Finals, Semifinals & Qualifying
Men’s 110 Hurdles Round 1
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m Final
Women’s 200m Final
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Horizontal Bar Final
Gymnastics – Women’s Balance Beam Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinals
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinals
8 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
9:50 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Sport Climbing – Men’s Qualifying
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
Table Tennis – Women’s Team Semifinal
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Boxing – Finals
Wrestling – Finals
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Track & Field – Finals and Semifinals
Women’s 400 Hurdles Final (LIVE)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Semifinals (LIVE)
Decathlon (LIVE)
Heptathlon (LIVE)
Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Basketball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Diving – Men’s Springboard Final (LIVE)
Handball – Men’s Quarterfinal
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Qualifying (LIVE)
Canoeing – Sprint Qualifying
Canoeing – Sprint Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Skateboarding – Women’s Park Final (LIVE)
Water Polo – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Elimination Round
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
4 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Cycling – Track Finals
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Quarterfinal
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Canoeing – Sprint Finals
Field Hockey – Men’s Semifinal
Artistic Swimming – Duet Qualifying
Equestrian – Jumping Qualifying
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Swimming – Women’s Marathon (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Water Polo – Women’s Quarterfinal
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
Basketball – Men’s Quarterfinal
Soccer – Men’s Semifinal
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
5 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Wrestling Finals (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 77kg Final
Greco-Roman 97kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 68kg Final
Greco-Roman 67kg Semifinals
Greco-Roman 87kg Semifinals
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Semifinals
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Wrestling
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Wrestling Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Greco-Roman 67kg Final
Greco-Roman 87kg Final
Women’s Freestyle 57kg
Women’s Freestyle 62kg Final
Men’s Freestyle 57kg
Men’s Freestyle 86kg
12:30 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Wrestling
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Women’s First Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
4 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Gymnastics Event Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Parallel Bars
Women’s Balance Beam
Men’s Horizontal Bar
Track & Field (LIVE)
Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
Men’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Men’s Pole Vault Final
Men’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Hammer Throw Final
Men’s 200m Semifinals
Women’s 800m Final
Women’s 200m Final
