Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, dates, channels, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

The Tokyo Olympics bare underway and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?
After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.
Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:
- Tuesday, July 20: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.
- Wednesday, July 21: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.
- Thursday, July 22: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.
- Friday, July 23: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.
- Saturday, July 24: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.
- Sunday July 25: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.
- Monday, July 26:
- Tuesday, July 27: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.
- Wednesday, July 28: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.
- Thursday, July 29: Simone Biles is the heavy favorite in the women’s all-around gymnastics final as she looks to defend her title.
- Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.
- Sunday, August 1: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.
- Monday, August 2: Biles competes on her most dominant apparatus, floor exercise- beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.
- Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.
- Wednesday, August 4: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.
- Thursday, August 5: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.
- Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- Saturday, August 7: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.
- Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.
What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?
NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?
While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:
- Karate
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Baseball (returning event)
- Softball (returning event)
- Basketball 3×3
- Cycling: Freestyle BMX
- Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon
To learn more details about this year's new sports, check out NBCOlympics.com.
Tokyo Olympics schedule Saturday & Sunday
DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)
NBC
9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Archery – Mixed Team Final
Cycling – Men’s Road Race
2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
Swimming Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
USA
2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)
Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)
Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Equestrian – Dressage
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)
NBC
8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
Cycling – Women’s Road Race
12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
Surfing Day 1 Report
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
USA
2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Women’s Team Final
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
Surfing Report Day 1
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
3×3 Basketball
4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Equestrian – Dressage
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
Tokyo Olympics schedule this week
DAY 3 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, JULY 26)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final
9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 200m Freestyle
Women’s 100m Backstroke
Men’s 100m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Breaststroke
Triathlon – Women’s Final
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
USA
2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals
Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Men’s Team Final
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final
Surfing Report Day 2
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Taekwondo – Finals
Judo – Finals
5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final
Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike
8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)
10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals and Finals
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Beach Volleyball
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan
5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats
Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway
Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands
Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round
Triathlon – Women’s Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
DAY 4 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, JULY 27)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 200m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Butterfly
Women’s 200m Individual Medley
Women’s 1500m Freestyle
Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Team Trial
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
USA
2 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal
Weightlifting – Women’s Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Semifinals
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Softball – Final (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
Equestrian – Team Dressage Final
Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final
Softball – Final
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Surfing – Semifinals
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria
Softball – Final
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Third Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)
DAY 5 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 28)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Finals
Cycling – Individual Time Trials
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
8 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 800m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Breaststroke
Women’s 200m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Freestyle
Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay
9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal
12:35 am. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
USA
2 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Surfing – Finals
Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying
12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal
Rowing – Finals
Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals
Judo – Finals
Weightlifting – Men’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals
Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball – Finals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, Third Round
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals
Men’s Doubles, Semifinals
Mixed, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
GOLF CHANNEL
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s First Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
DAY 6 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 29)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Finals
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 200m Breaststroke
Men’s 200m Backstroke
Women’s 100m Freestyle
Men’s 200m Individual Medley
Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around
Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 800m
Men’s 400m Hurdles
Women’s 100m
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
USA
2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final
Shooting – Women’s Trap Final
Judo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina
8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
Archery – Women’s Elimination Round
12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)
Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.
Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final
Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Beach Volleyball
Badminton – Elimination Round
Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)
8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
Badminton – Elimination Rounds
Archery – Individual Eliminations
Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France
Rowing – Finals
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway
Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals
Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals
Men’s Doubles, Final
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s First Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Second Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)
DAY 7 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 30)
NBC
12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Cycling – BMX Racing Finals
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 100m Butterfly
Women’s 200m Backstroke
Women’s 800m Freestyle
Mixed 4×100 Medley
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds
Men’s 800m Round One
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One
Men’s 100m Prelims
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16
12:05 – 2 a.m.
Triathlon – Mixed Relay
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying
USA
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil
4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final
Archery – Women’s Individual Final
Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16
Judo – Finals
Boxing – Quarterfinals
Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final
Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)
8 p.m. -11 p.m.
Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)
Women’s 400m Hurdles
Men’s 800m
Women’s 100m Hurdles
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Rugby – Women’s Semifinals
Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel
Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
2 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final
Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage
Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan
Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Women’s Rugby – Semifinals
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Doubles Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Doubles Final
Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Men’s Singles Semifinals
Mixed Doubles Semifinals
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Women’s Singles Final
Men’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Singles Bronze Medal
Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal
Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal
GOLF CHANNEL
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Second Round
6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.
Men’s Third Round (LIVE)
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Track & Field (LIVE)
Women’s 5000m Round 1
Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round
Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round
Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1
Men’s 10000m Final
