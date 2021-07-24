Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Times, dates, channels, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.

RELATED: Learn more about how to get Peacock here.

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.

RELATED: Day 1: What to watch Friday night, Saturday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:

Tuesday, July 20 : Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.

: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia. Wednesday, July 21 : The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.

: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday, July 22 : The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.

: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany. Friday, July 23 : The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.

: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony. Saturday, July 24 : The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.

: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting. Sunday July 25 : The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.

: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France. Monday, July 26:

Tuesday, July 27 : The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.

: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event. Wednesday, July 28 : Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.

: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women. Thursday, July 29 : Simone Biles is the heavy favorite in the women’s all-around gymnastics final as she looks to defend her title.

: Simone Biles is the heavy favorite in the women’s all-around gymnastics final as she looks to defend her title. Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals. Sunday, August 1 : For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.

: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt. Monday, August 2 : Biles competes on her most dominant apparatus, floor exercise- beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.

: Biles competes on her most dominant apparatus, floor exercise- beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET on Peacock. Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.

The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016. Wednesday, August 4 : A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.

: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners. Thursday, August 5 : The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.

: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA. Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, August 7 : The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.

: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal. Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.

What TV channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?

NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?

While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:

Karate

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Baseball (returning event)

Softball (returning event)

Basketball 3×3

Cycling: Freestyle BMX

Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon

To learn more details about this year’s new sports, check out NBCOlympics.com. Plus, check out which Olympic events are on Peacock.

Tokyo Olympics schedule Friday & Saturday

DAY 0 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 23)

NBC

6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Preview Show

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball

Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)

NBC

9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Archery – Mixed Team Final

Cycling – Men’s Road Race

2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

Swimming Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

USA

2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)

Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)

Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Equestrian – Dressage

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

Tokyo Olympics schedule this week

DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)

NBC

8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing Day 1 Report

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

USA

2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Final

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden

Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Weightlifting – Men’s Finals

Surfing Report Day 1

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

3×3 Basketball

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Equestrian – Dressage

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

DAY 3 SCHEDULE (MONDAY, JULY 26)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. China

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Final

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 200m Freestyle

Women’s 100m Backstroke

Men’s 100m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Breaststroke

Triathlon – Women’s Final

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

U.S. Men’s Rugby Qualifying Round

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

USA

2 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Quarterfinals

Canoe Slalom – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Men’s Team Final

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Final

Surfing Report Day 2

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Shooting – Women’s and Men’s Skeet Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Taekwondo – Finals

Judo – Finals

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Women’s Final (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Elimination Rounds

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Shooting Skeet – Women’s Final

Shooting Skeet – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Mountain Bike

8 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. South Africa (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals and Finals

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Softball – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan

5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil & Women’s Individual Sabre Finals (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals & Qualifying Heats

Men’s Handball – Egypt vs. Denmark

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Spain vs. Norway

Women’s Water Polo – Australia vs. Netherlands

Men’s Volleyball – Poland vs. Italy

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

U.S. Rugby – Qualifying Round

Triathlon – Women’s Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

DAY 4 SCHEDULE (TUESDAY, JULY 27)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinal

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Final

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 200m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Individual Medley

Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Team Trial

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

USA

2 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Mountain Bike (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Canada vs. Great Britain

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal

Weightlifting – Women’s Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Women’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Semifinals

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Platform Final (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Finals and Semifinals (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Time Trial (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – Men’s Time Trial (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Rugby – Men’s Quarterfinal (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Softball – Final (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Women’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

Equestrian – Team Dressage Final

Fencing – Women’s Team Epee Final

Softball – Final

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Surfing – Semifinals

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Nigeria

Softball – Final

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Australia

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Third Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Quarterfinals

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Team Final (LIVE)

DAY 5 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 28)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

Cycling – Individual Time Trials

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Gymnastics – Men’s Individual All-Around

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 800m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Breaststroke

Women’s 200m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Freestyle

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

9 p.m. – 9:35 p.m. (PT)

Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal

12:35 am. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

USA

2 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Diving – Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Slalom Canoeing – Qualifying (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Men’s Semifinal

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – Brazil vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Surfing – Finals

Slalom Canoeing – Men’s Qualifying

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Table Tennis – Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals & Semifinal

Rowing – Finals

Fencing – Men’s Team Sabre Finals

Judo – Finals

Weightlifting – Men’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Women’s Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Individual Time Trial (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals (LIVE)

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Quarterfinals

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinals (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. China

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

4 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Germany vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)

Men’s Soccer – Romania vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Qualifying

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – France vs. Japan (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Spain vs. Argentina

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Australia vs. Italy

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Handball – France vs. Germany

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Equestrian – Dressage Individual Final

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Japan

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball – Finals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Tunisia

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, Third Round

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Quarterfinals

Men’s Doubles, Semifinals

Mixed, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

GOLF CHANNEL

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s First Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

12:40 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Iran (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)

DAY 6 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 29)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Finals

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy

Cycling – BMX Racing Quarterfinals

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 200m Breaststroke

Men’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 100m Freestyle

Men’s 200m Individual Medley

Gymnastics – Women’s All-Around

Swimming – Women’s 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 800m

Men’s 400m Hurdles

Women’s 100m

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

USA

2 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Final

Shooting – Women’s Trap Final

Judo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Slalom Canoeing – Women’s Final

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina

8 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

Archery – Women’s Elimination Round

12:40 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Semifinal (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Men’s Semifinals (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – Croatia vs. Montenegro

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s Rugby – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil (LIVE)

Badminton – Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 8:10 a.m.

Rugby – Men’s Bronze Medal and Final

Soccer – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Beach Volleyball

Badminton – Elimination Round

Fencing – Women’s Team Foil Bronze Medal and Final (LIVE)

8:10 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Basketball – Spain vs. Argentina (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Table Tennis – Women’s Singles Final

Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway

Badminton – Elimination Rounds

Archery – Individual Eliminations

Women’s Handball – Sweden vs. France

Rowing – Finals

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Italy

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Turkey

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Handball – Montenegro vs. Norway

Rugby – Women’s Qualifying Round

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Quarterfinals

Women’s Singles and Doubles, Semifinals

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles and Mixed, Semifinals

Men’s Doubles, Final

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s First Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Second Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics All Around (LIVE)

DAY 7 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 30)

NBC

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Rowing – Women’s and Men’s Finals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling – BMX Racing Finals

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Track & Field – Women’s 400m Hurdles Round One (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Track & Field – Mixed 4x400m Relay Semifinals

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 100m Butterfly

Women’s 200m Backstroke

Women’s 800m Freestyle

Mixed 4×100 Medley

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds

Men’s 800m Round One

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round One

Men’s 100m Prelims

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

12:05 – 2 a.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying

USA

2 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Springboard Qualifying (LIVE)

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Brazil

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Rugby – Quarterfinals (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Canoeing – Men’s Slalom Final

Archery – Women’s Individual Final

Archery – Men’s Individual Round of 16

Judo – Finals

Boxing – Quarterfinals

Table Tennis – Men’s Singles Final

Cycling – BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Triathlon – Mixed Relay (LIVE)

8 p.m. -11 p.m.

Track & Field – Qualifying Rounds (LIVE)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Men’s 800m

Women’s 100m Hurdles

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Hungary (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Gymnastics – Women’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Individual Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s BMX Freestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Rugby – Women’s Semifinals

Fencing – Women’s Team Sabre, Semifinals (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Trampoline Final (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 2 p.m .

Baseball – U.S. vs. Israel

Men’s Handball – France vs. Spain

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal TBD (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – France vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Badminton – Mixed Doubles Final

Equestrian – Eventing, Dressage

Women’s Basketball – U.S. vs. Japan

Women’s Soccer – Quarterfinal

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s Rugby – Semifinals

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Final

Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Men’s Singles Semifinals

Mixed Doubles Semifinals

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Women’s Singles Final

Men’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Singles Bronze Medal

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal

GOLF CHANNEL

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Second Round

6:30 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Men’s Third Round (LIVE)

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Track & Field (LIVE)

Women’s 5000m Round 1

Women’s Triple Jump Qualifying Round

Women’s Shot Put Qualifying Round

Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1

Men’s 10000m Final

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.