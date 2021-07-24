How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Live stream, TV, start time, channel, date, schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Opening Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV schedule, channel, how to watch and more.

WATCH THE REPLAY: WATCH THE OPENING CEREMONY ON PEACOCK PREMIUM

When is the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will begin on Friday, July 23 with the Opening Ceremony and end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

RELATED: Podcast: Inside the spectacle of the Opening Ceremony

What time does the Opening Ceremony start?

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. local time in Japan on Friday, July 23 and NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the event. NBC will air the Opening Ceremony live at 6:55 a.m. ET for the network’s first ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony can be streamed live at NBCOlympics.com. Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico will host the event while Lewis Johnson and Michele Tafoya will serve as reporters.

RELATED: How to watch the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games

A special edition of TODAY will follow the live coverage with reactions and athlete interviews. The NBC primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET featuring extensive coverage of Team USA, Dwayne Johnson introducing Team USA and more. A special edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will follow the primetime Opening Ceremony coverage.

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony TV and live stream schedule

Below is the full Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony programming schedule on NBC, including overnight re-airs, via NBC Olympics and the NBC Sports press release:

All times ET:

6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM) 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Special Edition of TODAY 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime (STREAM) 7:30 p.m. – Midnight Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM) 12:35 a.m. – 1:38 a.m. Special Edition of “Tonight Show” 1:38 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony

All times PT:

3:55 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM) 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Special Edition of TODAY 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM) 9:10 p.m. – 1:10 a.m. Opening Ceremony Primetime Encore 1:10 a.m. – 2:13 a.m. Special Edition of “Tonight Show” 2:13 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Overnight Opening Ceremony Encore

How to live stream and watch the Tokyo Olympics online and on TV

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel as well as Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Click here for more info as well as how to watch the Olympics, live stream and more. Plus, check out the full Tokyo Olympics schedule here.

RELATED: Learn more about how to get Peacock here; what Olympic events are on Peacock?

Tokyo Olympics weekend schedule

DAY 0 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 23)

NBC

6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Preview Show

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball

Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)

NBC

9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Archery – Mixed Team Final

Cycling – Men’s Road Race

2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

Swimming Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

USA

2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)

Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)

Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Equestrian – Dressage

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)

NBC

8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing Day 1 Report

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

USA

2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Final

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden

Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Weightlifting – Men’s Finals

Surfing Report Day 1

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

3×3 Basketball

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Equestrian – Dressage

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.