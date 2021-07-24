How to watch the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Live stream, TV, start time, channel, date, schedule

The Tokyo Olympics are right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the Opening Ceremony including the start time, date, live stream, TV schedule, channel, how to watch and more.
When is the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will begin on Friday, July 23 with the Opening Ceremony and end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
What time does the Opening Ceremony start?
The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. local time in Japan on Friday, July 23 and NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the event. NBC will air the Opening Ceremony live at 6:55 a.m. ET for the network’s first ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony can be streamed live at NBCOlympics.com. Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico will host the event while Lewis Johnson and Michele Tafoya will serve as reporters.
A special edition of TODAY will follow the live coverage with reactions and athlete interviews. The NBC primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET featuring extensive coverage of Team USA, Dwayne Johnson introducing Team USA and more. A special edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will follow the primetime Opening Ceremony coverage.
Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony TV and live stream schedule
Below is the full Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony programming schedule on NBC, including overnight re-airs, via NBC Olympics and the NBC Sports press release:
All times ET:
|6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM)
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Special Edition of TODAY
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Tokyo Olympics Daytime (STREAM)
|7:30 p.m. – Midnight
|Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM)
|12:35 a.m. – 1:38 a.m.
|Special Edition of “Tonight Show”
|1:38 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
|Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony
All times PT:
|3:55 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
|Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM)
|8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Special Edition of TODAY
|10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Tokyo Olympics Daytime
|4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM)
|9:10 p.m. – 1:10 a.m.
|Opening Ceremony Primetime Encore
|1:10 a.m. – 2:13 a.m.
|Special Edition of “Tonight Show”
|2:13 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
|Overnight Opening Ceremony Encore
How to live stream and watch the Tokyo Olympics online and on TV
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel as well as Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Click here for more info as well as how to watch the Olympics, live stream and more. Plus, check out the full Tokyo Olympics schedule here.
Tokyo Olympics weekend schedule
DAY 0 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 23)
NBC
6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Preview Show
7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Opening Ceremony
USA
7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Italy
Softball – U.S. vs. Canada
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)
NBC
9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Archery – Mixed Team Final
Cycling – Men’s Road Race
2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
Swimming Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
USA
2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)
Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)
Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Equestrian – Dressage
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)
NBC
8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
Cycling – Women’s Road Race
12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
Surfing Day 1 Report
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
USA
2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Women’s Team Final
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
Surfing Report Day 1
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
3×3 Basketball
4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Equestrian – Dressage
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
