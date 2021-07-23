When do the Olympics start? Opening Ceremony time, date, TV channel, live stream, schedule for Tokyo Games

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know including the start time, date, Opening Ceremony schedule, TV info, how to watch and more.

When do the Tokyo Olympics start?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad will begin on Friday, July 23 and go through Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

What time is the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony?

The Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23 at 8 p.m. local time in Japan. According to NBC Olympics, the Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC beginning at 6:55 a.m. ET, and it will be the network’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony. Primetime coverage of the re-air will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC as well as the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com. Savannah Guthrie and Mike Tirico will host this year’s coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

Below is the full Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony programming schedule on NBC from NBC Olympics:

All times ET:

6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM) 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Special Edition of TODAY 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime (STREAM) 7:30 p.m. – Midnight Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM) 12:35 a.m. – 1:38 a.m. Special Edition of “Tonight Show” 1:38 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony

All times PT:

3:55 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM) 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Special Edition of TODAY 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM) 9:10 p.m. – 1:10 a.m. Opening Ceremony Primetime Encore 1:10 a.m. – 2:13 a.m. Special Edition of “Tonight Show” 2:13 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Overnight Opening Ceremony Encore

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics on TV, streaming online

The Tokyo Olympics will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel in addition to Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Click here for more info as well as how to watch the Olympics, live stream and more. Plus, check out the full Tokyo Olympics schedule here.

On Tuesday, July 20, Japan will begin the Tokyo Olympic softball tournament against Australia live at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. See below for more from the NBC Sports press release (all times ET):

Host nation Japan, which won the softball gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, begins the Tokyo Olympic softball tournament against Australia live at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The Japanese team is led by pitcher Ueno Yukiko and outfielder Yamada Eri. USA Softball begins its quest for a fourth Olympic gold medal when it plays Italy in an opening round matchup live at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Pitcher Cat Osterman, who is a two-time softball Olympic medalist, returns to the Games for a third time alongside 2008 Beijing Games silver medalist Monica Abbott.

TUESDAY, JULY 20 (DAY -3) TV SCHEDULE

NBCSN

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Softball – Japan vs. Australia (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21 (DAY -2) TV SCHEDULE

USA

4 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Pregame Show

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden (LIVE)

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Softball – Mexico vs. Canada (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

2:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Softball – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile (LIVE)

5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Zambia (LIVE)

THURSDAY, JULY 22 (DAY -1) TV SCHEDULE

USA

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Softball – Italy vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – New Zealand vs. South Korea (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

1:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain (LIVE)

5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Australia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Honduras vs. Romania (LIVE)

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.