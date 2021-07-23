What to watch at Tokyo Olympics today: Opening Ceremony, rowing, Friday’s TV schedule (July 23)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Opening Ceremony is right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s Tokyo Olympics schedule. Keep reading for TV channels, times, sports in action today and more.

RELATED: Day 0: What to watch Thursday night, Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

When are the Tokyo Olympics and how can I watch?

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad begin on Friday, July 23 and end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel as well as streaming platforms including Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out more of the schedule here including day-by-day breakdowns, schedules by sports and more. Plus, stay updated with the full and up-to-date Tokyo Olympics schedule here.

RELATED:Men’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time, odds | Women’s Soccer at the Olympics: How to watch, schedule, start time

How to watch the Opening Ceremony today

NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony beginning at at 6:55 a.m. ET, when NBC will air the network’s first ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony. The primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Check out NBC’s full Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony schedule, including overnight re-airs, via NBC Olympics and the NBC Sports press release:

All times ET:

6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM) 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Special Edition of TODAY 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime (STREAM) 7:30 p.m. – Midnight Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM) 12:35 a.m. – 1:38 a.m. Special Edition of “Tonight Show” 1:38 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony

All times PT:

3:55 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM) 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Special Edition of TODAY 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tokyo Olympics Daytime 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM) 9:10 p.m. – 1:10 a.m. Opening Ceremony Primetime Encore 1:10 a.m. – 2:13 a.m. Special Edition of “Tonight Show” 2:13 a.m. – 5:00 a.m. Overnight Opening Ceremony Encore

Tokyo Olympics schedule today

NBC schedule

6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Preview Show

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA schedule

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

NBCSN schedule

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball

Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.