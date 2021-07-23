What to watch at Tokyo Olympics today: Opening Ceremony, rowing, Friday’s TV schedule (July 23)

The Opening Ceremony is right around the corner and NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about today’s Tokyo Olympics schedule. Keep reading for TV channels, times, sports in action today and more.
When are the Tokyo Olympics and how can I watch?
The Games of the XXXII Olympiad begin on Friday, July 23 and end with the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will air across NBC, USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel as well as streaming platforms including Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Check out more of the schedule here including day-by-day breakdowns, schedules by sports and more. Plus, stay updated with the full and up-to-date Tokyo Olympics schedule here.
How to watch the Opening Ceremony today
NBCUniversal will provide unprecedented full-day coverage of the Opening Ceremony beginning at at 6:55 a.m. ET, when NBC will air the network’s first ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony. The primetime broadcast of the Opening Ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Check out NBC’s full Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony schedule, including overnight re-airs, via NBC Olympics and the NBC Sports press release:
All times ET:
|6:55 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
|Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM)
|11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Special Edition of TODAY
|1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Tokyo Olympics Daytime (STREAM)
|7:30 p.m. – Midnight
|Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM)
|12:35 a.m. – 1:38 a.m.
|Special Edition of “Tonight Show”
|1:38 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
|Overnight Replay of Opening Ceremony
All times PT:
|3:55 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
|Live Opening Ceremony Coverage (STREAM)
|8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|Special Edition of TODAY
|10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
|Tokyo Olympics Daytime
|4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
|Primetime Opening Ceremony (STREAM)
|9:10 p.m. – 1:10 a.m.
|Opening Ceremony Primetime Encore
|1:10 a.m. – 2:13 a.m.
|Special Edition of “Tonight Show”
|2:13 a.m. – 5:00 a.m.
|Overnight Opening Ceremony Encore
Tokyo Olympics schedule today
FRIDAY, JULY 23 SCHEDULE
NBC schedule
6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Preview Show
7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Opening Ceremony
USA schedule
7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
NBCSN schedule
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Italy
Softball – U.S. vs. Canada
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
