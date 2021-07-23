Tokyo Olympics daily TV schedule: Dates, times, channels, what’s on today, how to watch new sports

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week and NBC Sports has you covered with the daily schedule including TV channel information, event highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.
When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and what’s on each day?
After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.
Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:
- Tuesday, July 20: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.
- Wednesday, July 21: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.
- Thursday, July 22: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.
- Friday, July 23: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.
- Saturday, July 24: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.
- Sunday July 25: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.
- Monday, July 26:
- Tuesday, July 27: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.
- Wednesday, July 28: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.
- Thursday, July 29: Simone Biles is the heavy favorite in the women’s all-around gymnastics final as she looks to defend her title.
- Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.
- Sunday, August 1: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.
- Monday, August 2: Biles competes on her most dominant apparatus, floor exercise- beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.
- Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.
- Wednesday, August 4: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.
- Thursday, August 5: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.
- Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.
- Saturday, August 7: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.
- Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.
What channel is the Olympics on? Where can I watch?
NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.
What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?
While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:
- Karate
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Baseball (returning event)
- Softball (returning event)
- Basketball 3×3
- Cycling: Freestyle BMX
- Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon
Tokyo Olympics schedule today
DAY 0 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 23)
NBC
6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Preview Show
7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Opening Ceremony
USA
7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France
4 a.m. – 6 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa
6 a.m. – 8 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany
8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Italy
Softball – U.S. vs. Canada
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil
3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
Tokyo Olympics schedule this week
DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)
NBC
9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Archery – Mixed Team Final
Cycling – Men’s Road Race
2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
Swimming Finals (LIVE)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
12 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
USA
2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)
Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)
Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)
3×3 Basketball
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)
Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Equestrian – Dressage
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)
NBC
8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages
Cycling – Women’s Road Race
12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final
Surfing Day 1 Report
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition
9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Swimming – Finals (LIVE)
Women’s 100m Butterfly
Men’s 100m Breaststroke
Women’s 400m Freestyle
Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying
8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee
USA
2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.
Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)
Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Archery – Women’s Team Final
Canoe Slalom – Qualifying
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden
Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Weightlifting – Men’s Finals
Surfing Report Day 1
5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)
Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
3×3 Basketball (LIVE)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Rowing – Semifinals
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)
CNBC
2 a.m. – 4 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)
Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)
Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)
Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)
Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32
Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
3×3 Basketball
4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)
8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)
9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain
Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Badminton – Qualifying Rounds
1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Equestrian – Dressage
Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds
Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, Second Round
Women’s Singles, Second Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round
PEACOCK
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)
Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)
