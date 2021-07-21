Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tokyo Olympics begin this week and NBC Sports has you covered with TV channel information, daily schedule highlights, start times, dates, new sports at the Tokyo Games and more.

RELATED: Learn more about how to get Peacock here.

When are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics will take place from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. The Opening Ceremony will air live on Friday, July 23 at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC while the Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 8.

Other Tokyo Olympics schedule highlights via NBC Olympics, NBC Sports and On Her Turf:

Tuesday, July 20 : Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia.

: Softball will kick things off with Japan taking on Australia. Wednesday, July 21 : The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament.

: The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its drive for Olympic gold with its first match of group-stage play in the women’s soccer tournament. Thursday, July 22 : The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany.

: The men’s soccer tournament gets underway with all 16 teams in action, including Brazil vs. Germany. Friday, July 23 : The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony.

: The Games of the XXXII Olympiad officially begin with the Opening Ceremony. Saturday, July 24 : The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting.

: The first medals of these Olympic Games are awarded in women’s air rifle shooting. Sunday July 25 : The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France.

: The U.S. men’s basketball team takes to the court for the first time to face France. Monday, July 26:

Tuesday, July 27 : The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event.

: The U.S., led by Simone Biles, looks to win its third straight gold medal in the women’s gymnastics team event. Wednesday, July 28 : Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women.

: Medal matches are held for the first-ever Olympic tournament in basketball 3×3 for both men and women. Thursday, July 29 : Simone Biles is the heavy favorite in the women’s all-around gymnastics final as she looks to defend her title.

: Simone Biles is the heavy favorite in the women’s all-around gymnastics final as she looks to defend her title. Friday, July 30: The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals.

The knockout stage begins in women’s soccer with the quarterfinals. Sunday, August 1 : For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt.

: For the first time since 2004, a men’s 100m track final is run without Usain Bolt. Monday, August 2 : Biles competes on her most dominant apparatus, floor exercise- beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET on Peacock.

: Biles competes on her most dominant apparatus, floor exercise- beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET on Peacock. Tuesday, August 3: The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016.

The final night of gymnastics features the women’s balance beam final, an event in which Simone Biles earned bronze in 2016. Wednesday, August 4 : A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners.

: A new gold medalist will be crowned in the men’s 200m sprint, and reigning world champion Noah Lyles is among the frontrunners. Thursday, August 5 : The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA.

: The women’s soccer tournament culminates in the gold medal match at 10:00 p.m. ET on USA. Friday, August 6: Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Men’s basketball wraps up with the gold medal game on Peacock at 10:30 p.m. ET. Saturday, August 7 : The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal.

: The women’s basketball final could feature the U.S. going for a seventh straight gold medal. Sunday, August 8: The Closing Ceremony officially brings the Tokyo Olympic Games to an end.

What channel is the Olympics on?

NBC is home to the Olympics – check your local listings here – while USA, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA and GOLF Channel will also air coverage of the Tokyo Games. You can also watch events streaming on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

What are the new sports at the Tokyo Olympics?

While there are six sports that will be joining the games at the Tokyo Olympics, four sports in particular will make their Olympic debuts: karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing. Here’s the full list:

Karate

Skateboarding

Sport Climbing

Surfing

Baseball (returning event)

Softball (returning event)

Basketball 3×3

Cycling: Freestyle BMX

Various sports (Mixed team events): Swimming, Track & Field, Archery, Judo, Shooting, Table Tennis, Triathlon

To learn more details about this year’s new sports, check out NBCOlympics.com.

Tokyo Olympic events today

DAY -2 SCHEDULE (WEDNESDAY, JULY 21)

USA

4 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Pregame Show

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden (LIVE)

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Softball – Mexico vs. Canada (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. China

2:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Australia vs. New Zealand

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Softball – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile (LIVE)

5:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Great Britain vs. Chile

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Zambia (LIVE)

RELATED: What to watch Tuesday night, Wednesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics schedule this week

NBCSN

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Softball – Japan vs. Australia (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy (LIVE)

DAY -1 SCHEDULE (THURSDAY, JULY 22)

USA

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Softball – Italy vs. Australia (LIVE)

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – New Zealand vs. South Korea (LIVE)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

7 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

7:30 p.m. – 11:10 p.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

11:15 p.m. – 1:15 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

1:15 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Egypt vs. Spain (LIVE)

5:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Argentina vs. Australia (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Honduras vs. Romania (LIVE)

DAY 0 SCHEDULE (FRIDAY, JULY 23)

NBC

6:55 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Preview Show

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA

7:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages (LIVE)

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Mexico vs. France

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. South Africa

6 a.m. – 8 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Germany

8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Italy

Softball – U.S. vs. Canada

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – China vs. Brazil

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Japan vs. Canada

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. Sweden

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball

Archery – Mixed Team Elimination Rounds

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

DAY 1 SCHEDULE (SATURDAY, JULY 24)

NBC

9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Archery – Mixed Team Final

Cycling – Men’s Road Race

2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

Swimming Finals (LIVE)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

12 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

USA

2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (LIVE)

Cycling – Women’s Round Race (LIVE)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (LIVE)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (LIVE)

Archery – Mixed Team Final (LIVE)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (LIVE)

Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Equestrian – Dressage

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

DAY 2 SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, JULY 25)

NBC

8 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats & Repechages

Cycling – Women’s Road Race

12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final

Surfing Day 1 Report

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Gymnastics – Women’s Team Competition

9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Swimming – Finals (LIVE)

Women’s 100m Butterfly

Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Women’s 400m Freestyle

Men’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Qualifying

8:30 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Russian Olympic Committee

USA

2 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

Cycling – Women’s Road Race (LIVE)

Women’s 3×3 Basketball – U.S. vs. Romania (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Archery – Women’s Team Final

Canoe Slalom – Qualifying

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

Women’s Handball – Spain vs. Sweden

Fencing – Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Finals

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Weightlifting – Men’s Finals

Surfing Report Day 1

5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Triathlon – Men’s Final (LIVE)

Women’s Beach Volleyball (LIVE)

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Softball – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

11 p.m. – 2 a.m.

3×3 Basketball (LIVE)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Rowing – Semifinals

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. China (LIVE)

CNBC

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (LIVE)

Diving – Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final (LIVE)

Archery – Women’s Team Final (LIVE)

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Rugby – Men’s Qualifying Round (LIVE)

Archery – Men’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Women’s Street Final (LIVE)

Fencing – Men’s Individual Foil Round of 32

Men’s Basketball – Argentina vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

3×3 Basketball

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Brazil vs. Ivory Coast (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Australia vs. Spain (LIVE)

8:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico (LIVE)

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Water Polo – Serbia vs. Spain

Women’s Handball – Norway vs. Korea

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Badminton – Qualifying Rounds

1:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Equestrian – Dressage

Table Tennis – Elimination Rounds

Men’s Soccer – Japan vs. Mexico

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, Second Round

Women’s Singles, Second Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, Second Round

PEACOCK

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Gymnastics Qualifying (LIVE)

Men’s Basketball – U.S. vs. France (LIVE)

Stay up to date on the Tokyo Olympics with NBCOlympics.com, NBC Sports and Peacock.