Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past doubles partner Katerina Siniakova, winning an all-Czech quarterfinal 6-3, 6-0 at the Prague Open.

The second-seeded Krejcikova next faces China’s Xinyu Wang, who beat Grace Min of the United States 6-3, 6-3.

The eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova beat Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 6-2, 6-2.

In the other quarterfinal, ninth-seeded Greet Minnen of Belgium beat Australia’s Storm Sanders 6-2, 6-1.