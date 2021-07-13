Barbora Krejcikova makes Prague Open 2nd round

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PRAGUE — French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating qualifier Isabella Shinikova 6-2, 6-3.

The second-seeded Krejcikova, who is warming up for the Tokyo Olympics at this hard-court tournament in her home country, will next face unseeded Ysaline Bonaventure after the Belgian eliminated Naiktha Bains 6-3, 6-2.

The third-seeded Marketa Vondrousova withdrew from the tournament due to a leg injury.

Storm Sanders, an unseeded Australian player, came back to upset fourth-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 while fifth-seeded Czech Katerina Siniakova beat Jodie Burrage of Britain 6-0, 6-4.

Eighth-seeded Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic advanced by beating Britain’s Samantha Murray Sharan 6-1, 6-4.