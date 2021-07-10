Watch Washington Football Team vs New York Giants: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Washington Football Team vs New York Giants

On Sunday, January 9, Washington Football Team face the New York Giants in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Washington Football Team vs New York Giants

When:Sunday, January 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: FOX

How to Live Stream Washington Football Team vs New York Giants

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Washington Football Team schedule or New York Giants schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.