Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team

On Monday, November 29, Seattle Seahawks face the Washington Football Team in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team

When:Monday, November 29 at 8:15 p.m.

Network: ESPN

How to Live Stream Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Football Team

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



