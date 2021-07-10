Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans
On Sunday, December 12, Seattle Seahawks face the Houston Texans in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans
- When:Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m.
- Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Seattle Seahawks schedule or Houston Texans schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.