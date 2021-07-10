Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

On Sunday, November 14, Seattle Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

When:Sunday, November 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



