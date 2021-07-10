Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans
On Thursday, December 23, San Francisco 49ers face the Tennessee Titans in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans
- When:Thursday, December 23 at 8:20 p.m.
- Network: NFLN
How to Live Stream San Francisco 49ers vs Tennessee Titans
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the San Francisco 49ers schedule or Tennessee Titans schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.