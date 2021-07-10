Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

On Sunday, December 5, San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

When:Sunday, December 5 at 8:20 p.m.

Network: Peacock/NBC

How to Live Stream San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



