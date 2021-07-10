Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals

On Sunday, December 12, San Francisco 49ers face the Cincinnati Bengals in a regular NFL season game.



Game Details

Who: San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals

When:Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Network: CBS

How to Live Stream San Francisco 49ers vs Cincinnati Bengals

If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.



Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the San Francisco 49ers schedule or Cincinnati Bengals schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.