Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings
On Thursday, December 9, Pittsburgh Steelers face the Minnesota Vikings in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
- Who: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings
- When:Thursday, December 9 at 8:20 p.m.
- Network: FOX/NFLN/AMAZON
How to Live Stream Pittsburgh Steelers vs Minnesota Vikings
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Pittsburgh Steelers schedule or Minnesota Vikings schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.